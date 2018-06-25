FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Uruguay vs Russia

Samara, June 25: After already confirming qualifications, hosts Russia and Uruguay meet in Samara to decide who will finish as FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A winners on Monday (June 25).
Live Score | Fixtures | Points Table
Aleksandr Golovin has been rested by Russia, while Uruguay stick to Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani up front with Lucas Torreira getting his first start in the World Cup.
Here is how the two teams line up:
Uruguay: Muslera, Coates, Godin, Caceres, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino, Suarez, Cavani
Russia: Akinfeev, Smolnikov, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kurdjasov, Samedov, Gazinskiy, Miranchuk, Zobnin, Cheryshev, Dzyuba
The formations for #URURUS...— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2018
Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/YaYx2JniXO
With both teams having already qualified for the last-16, Monday's match will decide the group winners. A draw will ensure Russia will finish as group winners due to their superior goal difference.
After Russia, the lowest ranked team at the tournament, surpassed expectations by winning both of their games so far, pressure has been mounting on Cherchesov's men to keep up the winning run.
Andrei Kanchelskis may have described them pre-tournament as "the worst Russian team I have ever seen" but that kind of negativity has not rubbed off on Cherchesov's men, who swept past Saudi Arabia 5-0 on opening night before subduing Egypt and Mohamed Salah to make it six points from six.
Uruguay, on the other hand, have been less entertaining and less convincing. A 1-0 defeat of Egypt was mirrored against Saudi Arabia but Tabarez's side undoubtedly have more to prove in their last group game.
Their struggles so far mean a shake-up in midfield is likely, with Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira a certain inclusion after impressing as a substitute against the Saudis.
Elsewhere, the South Americans must decide whether to rest strike duo Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani while defenders Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin may also be preserved for the tougher tests to come - Spain or Portugal most likely await next.
For Russia, it's a case of maintaining the impetus - and the feelgood factor that has swept across the country - while giving some fringe-players match time.
Left-back Yuri Zhirkov is one player who could sit out, despite returning from a foot injury to keep Salah quiet in the 3-1 victory last week.
Russia's players are clearly enjoying their new-found status having been widely ridiculed in the build-up to the World Cup and Aleksandr Golovin has been overwhelmed by the backing.
Match is live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends