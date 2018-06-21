FIFA World Cup 2018: Who's saying what at the World Cup

Moscow, June 21: The World Cup extravaganza kicked off with a dazzling show on June 14 in Moscow, where hosts Russia got off to a marvellous start with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Since then, we have witnessed a lot of upsets and overwhelming performances at the gala event.
Here we pick out some of the best quotes at the World Cup.
"I believe Argentina will play against England in the final. I think obviously my choice would be England to win the competition, but that's me being biased and passionate about my country.
-Former captain David Beckham has tipped England to play Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup final
"What game were you watching? They were provoking us, we were on the grass all the time, you can't just say that because it's your national team."
-Diego Costa when probed by a Spanish journalist after being accused of intentionally stamped on Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand during a tense 1-0 win over Iran.
"He has a great coach! Cristiano Ronaldo is like a port wine, he changes as he ages."
-Portugal boss Fernando Santos on Cristiano Ronaldo is excelling at this World Cup.
"These are our best boys. This matters to them. They love their country. They understand that this is the World Cup."
-Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko after Russia confounded their critics by producing the best ever start of a World Cup host nation with Tuesday's 3-1 win over Egypt following their 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia.
"I don't know why everything is clicking for me at this tournament."
-Russia's three-goal hero Denis Cheryshev is as bemused as most at the radical turnaround in the team's fortunes.
"We are all with him, he knows that he can count on the support of all of us more than ever. We are here to help him every moment, and of course we will be at his side.”
-Argentina striker Paulo Dybala of Lionel Messi.
"You'll see him tomorrow (Thursday). Olivier does not have the same style of play as the others. When he's not here, we realise his usefulness even more."
-France coach Didier Deschamps on striker Olivier Giroud, who did not start their opening win over Australia.
"If you could be a little bit more positive as well, that would be cool."
-Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane asking the media to lay off his France teammate Paul Pogba, who told French television at the weekend that he was "the most criticised player in the world".
"The Polish team will have to regenerate and recuperate."
-Coach Adam Nawalka's blunt verdict after Poland's 2-1 opening loss to Senegal.
"He gets targeted a lot. He gets fouled a lot, lots of knocks."
-Philippe Coutino on his Brazil teammate Neymar, who was fouled 10 times in the five-time champions' opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
"The act, a demonstration of disrespect, prejudice, sexism and a lack of civility, is lamentable and is evidence of the reality of physical, verbal, psychological and moral aggression that many women often face in Brazil and in the world."
-Brazil's National Council of Women's Rights said in a statement after fans posted videos in which they encouraged foreign women to say offensive things in languages they don't appear to understand.
