Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: World Cup early exit 'hurts so much' for Germany's Ozil

Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil

Moscow, June 30: Mesut Ozil says it "hurts so much" for Germany to fall at the World Cup's first hurdle, failing to qualify for the knockout round. Although Germany beat Sweden thanks to a late Toni Kroos free-kick, defeats either side to Mexico and South Korea saw the defending champions finish bottom of Group F.

FIFA World Cup Page | Photo Gallery

Germany were among the pre-tournament favourites, having triumphed at last year's Confederations Cup to add to their Brazil 2014 crown. But Die Mannschaft instead failed to pass the first round for the first time since 1938, leaving Ozil to rue what went wrong.

"Having to leave the World Cup already after the group stage hurts so much," Ozil posted on Instagram. "We just weren't good enough. I'll need some time to get over it."

Having to leave the World Cup already after the group stage hurts so much. We just weren't good enough. I'll need some time to get over it. #SayNoToRacism #Worldcup #Russia2018 #M1Ö @dfb_team

A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

Germany have yet to confirm whether Joachim Low - who has a contract to 2022 - will continue as coach.

Under Low's leadership, Germany reached the final of Euro 2008, as well as the last four at the following European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue