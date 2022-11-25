Football
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia Highlights: Richarlison brace earns Brazil 2-0 win

By
Brazil
Brazil go top of Group G with the win (Image Courtesy: Vinod Divakaran/Inside Qatar)

A Richarlison brace has given Brazil a winning start to the World Cup campaign as they overcame Serbia 2-0 on Friday. Richarlison scored both goals in the second half, one of which was a sublime overhead kick. They had to dwell in the first hour of the match but eventually the Selecao were bright and beautiful at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Brazil were by far the better side in the match as they dominated every sector of the pitch. The win means they are level on points with their Group G rivals Switzerland, who earlier won against Cameroon.

As it Happened:

Brazil, who haven't lost a World Cup group stage match this century, started the brighter of the two sides. Vinicius Junior and Richarlison created chances while Neymar's direct corner strike was just kept out by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic at the Serbia goal. Vinicius Junior and Raphinha had chances to put the Canaries ahead, but the Serbian keeper came to the aid of his team on multiple occasions. Brazil were by far the superior team, creating numerous chances but failed to break the deadlock as both teams entered the break with a blank.

It was an equally blistering start from Brazil after the break but the Serbian defense rebuffed them every time. Raphinha, Richarlison all were denied scoring opportunities by some resilient defending. Alex Sandro came close to giving his team the lead but was denied by the post. The elusive goal for Brazil came in the 62nd minute when Richarlison scored from the rebound of Vinicius Junior's shot, initially saved by Vanja.

Brazil vs Serbia
Brazil won the game 2-0 thanks to a Richarlison brace (Image Courtesy: Vinod Divakaran/Inside Qatar)

It was Richarlison again 12 minutes later to extend Brazil's lead with an acrobatic finish. The Spurs striker finished it off with a magnificent overhead kick past Vanja to double the lead for the Selecao. Moments later, Casemiro's strike rattled the bar as Brazil came agonisingly close to a third.

It ended at 2-0 for Brazil as the Selecao made a winning start to their campaign.

Brazil vs Serbia Lineup:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Sandro; Paquetá (Fred), Casemiro, Raphinha (Martinelli), Neymar (Antony), Vinicius Jr. (Rodrygo); Richarlison (Gabriel Jesus)

Serbia: Vanja; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic (Radonjic), Lukic (Lazovic), Gudelj (Ilic), Mladenovic (Vlahovic), Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic (Maksimovic)

Aftermath:

With the win, the Canaries move to the top of Group G, same number of points with Switzerland but with a superior goal difference. Brazil's next game is against Switzerland on 28th November while Serbia will take on Cameroon earlier on the same day.

Brazil vs Serbia
Brazil and Serbia players up against in their World Cup match (Image Courtesy: Vinod Divakaran/Inside Qatar)

Key Stats:

  • Richarlison scored 2 goals from 3 touches in the Serbian penalty box. It was his 9th goal in his last 7 games for Brazil.

  • Brazil have topped their group in every World Cup since 1982. They are also unbeaten in their last 20 World Cups opening games. They lost their opening games in 1930 and 1934.

  • Neymar was fouled 9 times in the match, no other player in this World Cup has been fouled more than 5 times.

  • Nikola Milenkovic of Serbia won the most number of tackles with 5. He also made 43 accurate passes and made 3 interceptions and 3 clearances.

  • Vinicius Junior took 4 shots in the match, most by a player but failed to convert those into a goal.
Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 2:36 [IST]
