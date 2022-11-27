FIFA World Cup 2022: The upsets of this World Cup so far

1. Argentina assimilated by Spirited Saudis
The first upset of this World Cup was inflicted on the Argentines. Argentina took the lead in their first group match against Saudi Arabia as Lionel Messi opened the scoring. But Saudi Arabia came back in the second half with two goals of their own. Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored the goals for the Asian side as they topple the two-time World Champions.
2. Japan's Samurai conquering the mighty Germans
It was another monumental upset when the German wall broke like a house of cards at the Samurai hands of Japan. Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany the lead but two late goals from Japan sealed a historic win for them. Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored for the Blue Samurai as they took a giant leap towards the knockout round.
Costa Rican resurrection against Japan
Costa Rica fell to a 7-0 mauling at the hands of Spain in their first match. So, against Japan, another loss was on the cards. But tide turned in the North American nation's favour in the encounter. Keysher Fuller scored the solitary goal of the match as Costa Rica overcame Japan in the Group E match and that kept both their and the Germans hopes alive for the tournament.
4. Marvelous Morocco prevail over Belgium
The latest upset of the World Cup has come courtesy of the Atlas Lions. Morocco won their Group F clash against Belgium by a 2-0 scoreline and rocked the group. The World ranked 2nd team lost against the spirited Atlas Lions, who are 22 in the rankings. Abdelhamid Sabiri scored the first goal for Morocco, while Zakaria Aboukhlal sealed perhaps the biggest win of their history at extra time.