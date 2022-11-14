FIFA World Cup 2022: Top three players omitted from Spain’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Bengaluru, Nov. 14: With a talented group of players picked up by manager Luis Enrique for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Spain will try to reclaim the top spot in world football.
Enrique,
who
took
over
as
head
coach
of
the
national
team
after
La
Roja's
elimination
on
penalties
in
the
Round
of
16
stage
in
Russia
in
2018,
will
look
to
improve
on
last
year's
European
Championship
semi-final
loss
to
Italy.
Luis Enrique has tried to find a good mix between youth and experience in the current roster. The Spanish coach made it apparent that he had selected the majority of the players who had lately been regulars and were in good physical shape. But the former Barcelona manager in that process has omitted a number of prominent people who were thought to have a chance.
Here is a list of the three best players omitted from Spain's squad for the FIFA World Cup:
1. Thiago Alcantara
The Liverpool midfielder was a shock exclusion from Enrique's squad considering he was very much part of the Spanish squad recently. Thiago's last appearance for his country came in July 2021 in the Euro 2020 semifinal against Italy.
However,
he
was
included
in
the
overall
squad
in
most
of
the
cases.
However,
Enrique
now
has
opted
to
exclude
the
Spanish
veteran
from
the
side
and
instead
opted
for
some
newer
faces
like
Hugo
Guillamon,
Carlos
Soler,
etc.
2. David De Gea
The Manchester United number one has been somewhat ignored by Enrique since taking charge. The main reason behind the omission has been regarded as his limited abilities with the ball at his feet. However, De Gea appears to have worked well in that aspect this season under Ten Hag and has been in superb form.
However,
that
did
not
push
Enrique
to
change
his
mind
as
he
selected
Unai
Simon,
Robert
Sanchez,
and
David
Raya
as
his
preferred
choice.
3. Sergio Ramos
The biggest name on this list, the World Cup and Euro winner has also been overlooked by the manager. Enrique appears to be not a fan of the veteran defender at present and has not called him up to the squad since last year. Ramos struggled for form last season and however turned things around this term with PSG where he has been one of the performers of the side that are flying high in Ligue one and the Champions League.
However, Enrique chose to keep faith in the likes of Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, and Aymeric Laporte instead, not handing Ramos a chance to feature in his eighth major tournament.