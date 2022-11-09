Football
FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners: List of top goal-scorers of every edition of show-piece event

By
Englands Harry Kane won the golden boot in FIFA World Cup 2018
Every edition of the FIFA World Cup since it's inception in 1930 has seen the goal-scorers being ranked, but the respective player was given an award for their achievement only from the 1982 edition.

The award was first given in 1982. In the editions before the 1982 edition, the top goal-scorers were just ranked on the number of goals scored, but FIFA still lists them as Golden Boot winners.

While the top goal-scorer in the FIFA World Cup was awarded the "Golden Shoe" from the 1982 to 2006 edition, the award was renamed as Golden Boot in 2010.

In case two or more players are tied with the same number of goals, the award is decided on the basis of a tie-breaker, which has multiple condition. Since 1994 the tie-breaker goes to the player with most non-penalty goals.

If still tied, then next tie breaker goes to the person with more assists. If there is still a tie between two or more players, the tie-breaker goes to the player who has played the least amount of time, which translates to a higher goal average since the 2006 edition.

Brazil have had the most players as top goal-scorers in the show-piece with 5 players followed by Germany, who has seen 3 players finish the tournament as top goal-scorers. The second and third-placed goal-scorers are also given a silver and bronze boot respectively.

Here is a look at the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners or top goal-scorers from every edition since 1930:

Edition Host Country Winner No. of Goals
2018 Russia Harry Kane (England) 6
2014 Brazil James Rodriguez (Colombia) 6
2010 South Africa Thomas Muller (Germany) 5
2006 Germany Miroslav Klose (Germany) 5
2002 South Korea & Japan Ronaldo (Brazil) 8
1998 France Davor Suker (Croatia) 6
1994 USA Oleg Salenko (Russia) & Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) 6
1990 Italy Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) 6
1986 Mexico Gary Lineker (England) 6
1982 Spain Paolo Rossi (Italy) 6
1978 Argentina Mario Kempes (Argentina) 6
1974 West Germany Grzegorz Lato (Poland) 7
1970 Mexico Gerd Muller (Germany) 10
1966 England Eusebio (Portugal) 9
1962 Chile Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia) & Leonel Sanchez (Chile) 4
1958 Sweden Just Fontaine (France) 13
1954 Switzerland Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 11
1950 Brazil Ademir (Brazil) 8
1938 France Leonidas (Brazil) 7
1934 Italy Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) 5
1930 Uruguay Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) 8
Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 10:14 [IST]
