FIFA World Cup Hat-Tricks: Goncalo Ramos joins unique list featuring Pele, Miroslav Klose & Cristiano Ronaldo

By

Goncalo Ramos on Tuesday (December 6) joined a unique list after netting a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 match in FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

The 21-year-old Ramos, who started ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first player to score a hat-trick in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup. He scored in 16th, 50th and 66th minutes to achieve the feat on his very first start at the World Cup finals.

In fact, Ramos is also the first player to score a hat-trick in his first start at a FIFA World Cup match since Germany's Miroslav Klose, who achieved the unique feat back in 2002.

Ramos is also the second youngest player to score a hat-trick in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after legendary footballer Pele, who achieved the major milestone in 1958 when he was just 17-years-old.

Ramos also became the second youngest player (21 years and 169 days) to score a goal for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup after Ronaldo, who is still the youngest (21 years and 132 days) player to score for Portugal at the showpiece event.

With his treble, Ramos became the fourth Portuguese to score a hat-trick at the show-piece and also overall registered the 53rd hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup.

Here is the complete list of FIFA World Cup Hat-tricks:

Player (Team) Versus Date Edition
Bert Patenaude (USA) Paraguay 17 July 1930 Uruguay 1930
Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) Mexico 19 July 1930 Uruguay 1930
Pedro Cea (Uruguay) Yugoslavia 27 July 1930 Uruguay 1930
Angelo Schiavio (Italy) USA 27 May 1934 Italy 1934
Edmund Conen (Germany) Belgium 27 May 1934 Italy 1934
Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) Germany 03 June 1934 Italy 1934
Leonidas (Brazil) Poland 05 June 1938 France 1938
Ernst Wilimowski (Poland) Brazil 05 June 1938 France 1938
Gustav Wetterstrom (Sweden) Cuba 12 June 1938 France 1938
Harry Andersson (Sweden) Cuba 12 June 1938 France 1938
Oscar Miguez (Uruguay) Bolivia 02 July 1950 Brazil 1950
Ademir (Brazil) Sweden 09 July 1950 Brazil 1950
Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) Korea Republic 17 June 1954 Switzerland 1954
Carlos Borges (Uruguay) Scotland 19 June 1954 Switzerland 1954
Erich Probst (Austria) Czechoslovakia 19 June 1954 Switzerland 1954
Burhan Sargun (Turkey) Korea Republic 20 June 1954 Switzerland 1954
Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) Germany 20 June 1954 Switzerland 1954
Max Morlock (Germany) Turkey 23 June 1954 Switzerland 1954
Josef Hugi (Switzerland) Austria 26 June 1954 Switzerland 1954
Theodor Wagner (Austria) Switzerland 26 June 1954 Switzerland 1954
Just Fontaine (France) Paraguay 08 June 1958 Sweden 1958
Pele (Brazil) France 24 June 1958 Sweden 1958
Just Fontaine (France) Germany 28 June 1958 Sweden 1958
Florian Albert (Hungary) Bulgaria 03 June 1962 Chile 1962
Eusebio (Portugal) DPR Korea 23 July 1966 England 1966
Geoff Hurst (England) Germany 30 July 1966 England 1966
Gerd Muller (Germany) Bulgaria 07 June 1970 Mexico 1970
Gerd Muller (Germany) Peru 10 June 1970 Mexico 1970
Dusan Bajevic (Yugoslavia) Congo DR 18 June 1974 West Germany 1974
Andrzej Szarmach (Poland) Haiti 19 June 1974 West Germany 1974
Rob Rensenbrink (Netherlands) Iran 03 June 1978 Argentina 1978
Teofilo Cubillas (Peru) Iran 11 June 1978 Argentina 1978
Laszlo Kiss (Hungary) El Salvador 15 June 1982 Spain 1982
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Germany) Chile 20 June 1982 Spain 1982
Zbigniew Boniek (Poland) Belgium 28 June 1982 Spain 1982
Paolo Rossi (Italy) Brazil 05 July 1982 Spain 1982
Preben Elkjaer Larsen (Denmark) Uruguay 08 June 1986 Mexico 1986
Gary Lineker (England) Poland 11 June 1986 Mexico 1986
Igor Belanov (Soviet Union) Belgium 15 June 1986 Mexico 1986
Emilio Butragueno (Spain) Denmark 18 June 1986 Mexico 1986
Michel (Spain) Korea Republic 17 June 1990 Italy 1990
Tomas Skuhravy (Czechoslovakia) Costa Rica 23 June 1990 Italy 1990
Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) Greece 21 June 1994 USA 1994
Oleg Salenko (Russia) Cameroon 28 June 1994 USA 1994
Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) Jamaica 21 June 1998 France 1998
Miroslav Klose (Germany) Saudi Arabia 01 June 2002 Japan & South Korea 2002
Pauleta (Portugal) Poland 10 June 2002 Japan & South Korea 2002
Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina) Korea Republic 17 June 2010 South Africa 2010
Thomas Muller (Germany) Portugal 16 June 2014 Brazil 2014
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) Honduras 25 June 2014 Russia 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Spain 15 June 2018 Russia 2018
Harry Kane (England) Panama 24 June 2018 Russia 2018
Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) Switzerland 06 December 2022 Qatar 2022
Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 11:02 [IST]
