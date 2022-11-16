FIFA World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Placed Teams of Every Edition Since 1930

FIFA World Cup Winners and Runners Up with final results
|Edition
|Champion
|Result
|Runner Up
|Russia 2018
|France
|4-2
|Croatia
|Brazil 2014
|Germany
|1-0 AET
|Argentina
|South Africa 2010
|Spain
|1-0 AET
|Netherlands
|Germany 2006
|Italy
|1-1 AET (4-3 Pens)
|France
|Korea & Japan 2002
|Brazil
|2-0
|Germany
|France 1998
|France
|3-0
|Brazil
|USA 1994
|Brazil
|0-0 AET (3-2 Pens)
|Italy
|Italy 1990
|West Germany
|1-0
|Argentina
|Mexico 1986
|Argentina
|3-2
|West Germany
|Spain 1982
|Italy
|3-1
|West Germany
|Argentina 1978
|Argentina
|3-1 AET
|Netherlands
|West Germany 1974
|West Germany
|2-1
|Netherlands
|Mexico 1970
|Brazil
|4-1
|Italy
|England 1966
|England
|4-2 AET
|West Germany
|Chile 1962
|Brazil
|3-1
|Czechoslovakia
|Sweden 1958
|Brazil
|5-2
|Sweden
|Switzerland 1954
|West Germany
|3-2
|Hungary
|Brazil 1950
|Uruguay
|2-1 RR
|Brazil
|France 1938
|Italy
|4-2
|Hungary
|Italy 1934
|Italy
|2-1 AET
|Czechoslovakia
|Uruguay 1930
|Uruguay
|4-2
|Argentina
AET - After Extra Time; Pens - Penalty Shootout; RR - Round Robin Ranking
FIFA World Cup Third-Placed and Fourth-Placed teams with results
|Edition
|Third Place
|Result
|Fourth Place
|Russia 2018
|Belgium
|2-0
|England
|Brazil 2014
|Netherlands
|3-0
|Brazil
|South Africa 2010
|Germany
|3-2
|Uruguay
|Germany 2006
|Germany
|3-1
|Portugal
|South Korea & Japan 2002
|Turkey
|3-2
|South Korea
|France 1998
|Croatia
|2-1
|Netherlands
|USA 1994
|Sweden
|4-0
|Bulgaria
|Italy 1990
|Italy
|2-1
|England
|Mexico 1986
|France
|4-2 AET
|Belgium
|Spain 1982
|Poland
|3-2
|France
|Argentina 1978
|Brazil
|2-1
|Italy
|West Germany 1974
|Poland
|1-0
|Brazil
|Mexico 1970
|West Germany
|1-0
|Uruguay
|England 1966
|Portugal
|2-1
|Soviet Union
|Chile 1962
|Chile
|1-0
|Yugoslavia
|Sweden 1958
|France
|6-3
|Germany
|Switzerland 1954
|Austria
|3-1
|Uruguay
|Brazil 1950
|Sweden
|3-1 RR
|Spain
|France 1938
|Brazil
|4-2
|Sweden
|Italy 1934
|Germany
|3-2
|Austria
|Uruguay 1930
|USA
|Rank of losing semifinalist
|Yugoslavia
AET - After Extra Time; RR - Round Robin ranking
FIFA World Cup Most Successful Teams
|Team
|Champions
|Runners Up
|Third Place
|Fourth Place
|Brazil
|5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
|2 (1950, 1998)
|2 (1938, 1978)
|2 (1974, 2014)
|Germany (West Germany)
|4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
|4 (1966, 1982, 1986, 2002)
|4 (1934, 1970, 2006, 2010)
|1 (1958)
|Italy
|4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
|2 (1970, 1994)
|1 (1990)
|1 (1978)
|Argentina
|2 (1978, 1986)
|3 (1930, 1990, 2014)
|-
|-
|France
|2 (1998, 2018)
|1 (2006)
|2 (1958, 1986)
|1 (1982)
|Uruguay
|2 (1930, 1950)
|3 (1954, 1970, 2010)
|England
|1 (1966)
|-
|-
|2 (1990, 2018)
|Spain
|1 (2010)
|-
|-
|1 (1950)
|Netherlands
|-
|3 (1974, 1978, 2010)
|1 (2014)
|1 (1998)
|Hungary
|-
|2 (1938, 1954)
|-
|-
|Czech Republic (Czechoslovakia)
|-
|2 (1934, 1962)
|-
|-
|Sweden
|-
|1 (1958)
|2 (1950, 1994)
|1 (1938)
|Croatia
|-
|1 (2018)
|1 (1998)
|-
|Poland
|-
|-
|2 (1974, 1982)
|-
|Austria
|-
|-
|1 (1954)
|1 (1934)
|Portugal
|-
|-
|1 (1966)
|1 (2006)
|Belgium
|-
|-
|1 (2018)
|1 (1986)
|United States
|-
|-
|1 (1930)
|-
|Chile
|-
|-
|1 (1962)
|-
|Turkey
|-
|-
|1 (2002)
|-
|Serbia (Yugoslavia)
|-
|-
|-
|2 (1930, 1962)
|Russia (Soviet Union)
|-
|-
|-
|1 (1966)
|Bulgaria
|-
|-
|-
|1 (1994)
|South Korea
|-
|-
|-
|1 (2002)