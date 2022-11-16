Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIFA World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Placed Teams of Every Edition Since 1930

By

The FIFA World Cup, the show-piece tournament of football organized by FIFA, is held once in every four years with teams from across the globe competing for the coveted title.

FIFA World Cup, founded in 1930, has so far been held 21 times with 79 teams participating in the tournament. Since the inaugural edition in 1930, the FIFA World Cup was not held only in 1942 and 1946 due to World War 2.

FIFA World Cup started as a 13-team tournament and later expanded to 16, 24 and 32 teams. The inaugural edition in 1930 and the 1950 edition were contested by 13 teams, while the 1938 edition was contested by 15 teams, the only times the World Cup did not feature 16, 24 or 32 teams.

In the 21 editions held so far, only eight nations have lifted the trophy with Brazil being the most successful side, having won the FIFA World Cup a record 5 times in their seven final appearances.

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners: List of top goal-scorers of every edition of show-piece eventFIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners: List of top goal-scorers of every edition of show-piece event

Germany or West Germany is the second most successful side along with Italy, who have both won the World Cup four times each followed by two-time champions Argentina, France and Uruguay. England and Spain, meanwhile, have won the title once each.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have reached the final of tournament thrice and failed to win all three times, making them the team with most final appearances without winning the title. Hungary and Czech Republic or Czechoslovakia follow with two runners up finishes.

Germany also lead the way when it comes to champions with most runners up and third-place finishes. They have lost the final four times and won the third-place play-off four times.

Now, let's take a look at the FIFA World Cup champions, runners up and third-placed teams of every edition since 1930:

FIFA World Cup Winners and Runners Up with final results

FIFA World Cup Winners and Runners Up with final results

Edition Champion Result Runner Up
Russia 2018 France 4-2 Croatia
Brazil 2014 Germany 1-0 AET Argentina
South Africa 2010 Spain 1-0 AET Netherlands
Germany 2006 Italy 1-1 AET (4-3 Pens) France
Korea & Japan 2002 Brazil 2-0 Germany
France 1998 France 3-0 Brazil
USA 1994 Brazil 0-0 AET (3-2 Pens) Italy
Italy 1990 West Germany 1-0 Argentina
Mexico 1986 Argentina 3-2 West Germany
Spain 1982 Italy 3-1 West Germany
Argentina 1978 Argentina 3-1 AET Netherlands
West Germany 1974 West Germany 2-1 Netherlands
Mexico 1970 Brazil 4-1 Italy
England 1966 England 4-2 AET West Germany
Chile 1962 Brazil 3-1 Czechoslovakia
Sweden 1958 Brazil 5-2 Sweden
Switzerland 1954 West Germany 3-2 Hungary
Brazil 1950 Uruguay 2-1 RR Brazil
France 1938 Italy 4-2 Hungary
Italy 1934 Italy 2-1 AET Czechoslovakia
Uruguay 1930 Uruguay 4-2 Argentina

AET - After Extra Time; Pens - Penalty Shootout; RR - Round Robin Ranking

FIFA World Cup Third-Placed and Fourth-Placed teams with results

FIFA World Cup Third-Placed and Fourth-Placed teams with results

Edition Third Place Result Fourth Place
Russia 2018 Belgium 2-0 England
Brazil 2014 Netherlands 3-0 Brazil
South Africa 2010 Germany 3-2 Uruguay
Germany 2006 Germany 3-1 Portugal
South Korea & Japan 2002 Turkey 3-2 South Korea
France 1998 Croatia 2-1 Netherlands
USA 1994 Sweden 4-0 Bulgaria
Italy 1990 Italy 2-1 England
Mexico 1986 France 4-2 AET Belgium
Spain 1982 Poland 3-2 France
Argentina 1978 Brazil 2-1 Italy
West Germany 1974 Poland 1-0 Brazil
Mexico 1970 West Germany 1-0 Uruguay
England 1966 Portugal 2-1 Soviet Union
Chile 1962 Chile 1-0 Yugoslavia
Sweden 1958 France 6-3 Germany
Switzerland 1954 Austria 3-1 Uruguay
Brazil 1950 Sweden 3-1 RR Spain
France 1938 Brazil 4-2 Sweden
Italy 1934 Germany 3-2 Austria
Uruguay 1930 USA Rank of losing semifinalist Yugoslavia

AET - After Extra Time; RR - Round Robin ranking

FIFA World Cup Most Successful Teams

FIFA World Cup Most Successful Teams

Team Champions Runners Up Third Place Fourth Place
Brazil 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) 2 (1950, 1998) 2 (1938, 1978) 2 (1974, 2014)
Germany (West Germany) 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) 4 (1966, 1982, 1986, 2002) 4 (1934, 1970, 2006, 2010) 1 (1958)
Italy 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) 2 (1970, 1994) 1 (1990) 1 (1978)
Argentina 2 (1978, 1986) 3 (1930, 1990, 2014) - -
France 2 (1998, 2018) 1 (2006) 2 (1958, 1986) 1 (1982)
Uruguay 2 (1930, 1950) 3 (1954, 1970, 2010)
England 1 (1966) - - 2 (1990, 2018)
Spain 1 (2010) - - 1 (1950)
Netherlands - 3 (1974, 1978, 2010) 1 (2014) 1 (1998)
Hungary - 2 (1938, 1954) - -
Czech Republic (Czechoslovakia) - 2 (1934, 1962) - -
Sweden - 1 (1958) 2 (1950, 1994) 1 (1938)
Croatia - 1 (2018) 1 (1998) -
Poland - - 2 (1974, 1982) -
Austria - - 1 (1954) 1 (1934)
Portugal - - 1 (1966) 1 (2006)
Belgium - - 1 (2018) 1 (1986)
United States - - 1 (1930) -
Chile - - 1 (1962) -
Turkey - - 1 (2002) -
Serbia (Yugoslavia) - - - 2 (1930, 1962)
Russia (Soviet Union) - - - 1 (1966)
Bulgaria - - - 1 (1994)
South Korea - - - 1 (2002)
Comments

MORE FIFA WORLD CUP NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 16, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
Click to comments