Five best-ever starts to a Premier League season

Kolkata, September 30: Liverpool are the early leaders in the Premier League after beginning the new season with seven successive wins.
The victory against against Sheffield United helped them matching the record set by Chelsea back in 2005 season when Mourinho led the side win nine games at the start.
But where does the Merseyside club’s start rank amongst the all-time best in Premier League records?
Here, we look at five top instances of a bright start to a Premier League campaign-
1) Chelsea, 2005/06 nine wins
Mourinho's Chelsea had dominated in the Portuguese's first season at Stamford Bridge, but in his second season, they even looked a far better side overall. They won their first nine games of the season to establish a dominant lead in the table only to end it with a 0-1 defeat at Manchester City in October. But it did not stop them from winning their second consecutive Premier League title.
2) Liverpool, 2018-19 six wins
Jurgen Klopp's side started the season similar way last season as well getting all possible points in first six games scoring 14 goals and conceding just twice. They went 20 games unbeaten, sparking hopes of an 'Invincibles' season before losing to Manchester City in January. It was their only defeat of the season.
3) Manchester City, 2016-2017 six wins
Pep Guardiola's managerial campaign at City started with a bang with the treble winner having a 100 per cent record in first six games. However, the ship started to sink slowly with Chelsea getting the grip of the title. Their defensive frailties and ageing squad were exposed as they ended the season trophyless, finishing third, 16 points behind winners Chelsea.
4) Chelsea, 2009-10 six wins
Carlo Ancelotti's managerial career at Stamford Bridge could not have had a better start. The former Milan boss won the first six games to sit at top but lost at Wigan in the seventh match. But in the first 13 games, they only lost twice. Overall they lost just five more games to win a third Premier League title breaking the record for the most goals scored (103) and the highest goal difference (+71) in a Premier League season.
5) Newcastle, 1994-95 six wins
Kevin Keegan's exciting Newcastle team began the 1994-95 season with a bang, scoring 22 goals in the first six games winning everyone in style. They beat the likes of
Leicester, Coventry, Southampton, West Ham, Chelsea and Arsenal. However the winning streak ended with a 1-1 draw by Liverpool. The expectations were still high from the side to win the league for the first time since 1927, but they ended up sixth.