Year in review: Five best midfielders in Ligue 1 2020

By
Idrissa Gueye
Idrissa Gueye was exceptional for Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

Kolkata, January 6: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a massive impact in France and unlike most other top European leagues, the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was called off only after 28 gameweeks with leaders Paris Saint-Germain declared as champions for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Here, we look at five best midfielders in Ligue 1 2020.

Houssem Aoaur - Lyon

The 22-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the world right now. The creative French midfielder has been a key player for Lyon over the past couple of seasons and the Ligue 1 side have a difficult job in their hands if they have to hold onto their youth graduate.

Teji Savanier - Montpellier

Montpellier finished eighth last season and are in the same position at the moment and a player who has been excellent for them regardless of their position is Savanier. The 29-year-old has been one of the most influential players in Ligue 1 since his move and might even make it to the France squad if he can continue his excellent run.

Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain

One of the most prices assets of Paris Saint-Germain, Verratti has been associated with the Qatari project at Parc des Princes from the very start and his contributions towards the club has been massive. The 28-year-old is one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the world right now and played a key role in PSG's run to the Champions League final.

Morgan Sanson - Marseille

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille side that finished second in the Ligue 1 table last season. Someone who can control the tempo of the game, Sanson still has his best days ahead of him and could be on his way to a bigger club in near future.

Idrissa Gueye - Paris Saint-Germain

In modern football, the importance of a defensive midfielder is immense, but yet overlooked often. Paris Saint-Germain play a very attacking brand of football thanks to having some world-class footballers in their attack and Gueye has played a key role in their system sitting at the base of their midfield.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 12:27 [IST]
