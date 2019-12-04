Five big Premier League games to watch out for in December

Bengaluru, December 4: It's December, the crucial phase of the Premier League season and a first probable indication of the final outcome of the long season.
With a packed schedule, this month probably plays a huge factor in many future outcomes like the title winners, top four race and the relegation battle.
Right now, Liverpool lead the table by a good margin, eight points ahead of Leicester City and champions Manchester City, who have played one more game than the Reds.
The race for top four has started to intensify with Chelsea having a six points advantage over sixth-placed Spurs, while Arsenal and Manchester United are seven and eight points away from the Champions League qualification spot.
But things could change quickly this month and here we look at five big games, which could change the current standing:
Manchester United vs Spurs 4th Dec, 1.00 AM IST
With both the teams looking for a top-four berth, this game could prove to be decisive in closing the gap. Spurs new boss Jose Mourinho has got two wins out of two, but the Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is winless in the last two games would be hopeful to register a win against his side's former boss.
Manchester City vs Manchester United 7th Dec, 11.00 PM IST
In terms of quality and performance, the two teams are not a match. But in case of such high profile derby games, the two teams will be on even terms and previous games also have proved that. Pep Guardiola will be keen to win the game to keep the pressure on Liverpool, while United, who are in quest for a top-four would surely look to register a crucial win.
Arsenal vs Manchester City 15th Dec, 10.00 PM IST
An unsettled and unconvincing Arsenal squad will host the defending champions and will hope for an upset. However, the recent records suggest that City have got the better of the North London side more frequently but in such a huge game anything is possible.
Spurs vs Chelsea 22nd Dec, 10.00 PM IST
Mourinho's Spurs travel across London to face the Portuguese's old side Chelsea for the first time this campaign and with both sided chasing top-four, this game surely has now emerged as a high-voltage clash.
Arsenal vs Chelsea 28th Dec, 7.30 PM IST
The last week of Premier League action will see the much-awaited first major London derby of this season between two old rivals. No matter what the league standing is, this game has always produced excitement and this time as well, the game should not disappoint us.
All the above mentioned matches will be shown live on Star Sports Select network and streamed live via HotStar.