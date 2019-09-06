Football
Five big transfers in La Liga during summer window

By
Frenkie de Jong
Frenkie de Jong's move from Ajax to Barcelona was the most-talked move.

Bengaluru, September 6: La Liga clubs have been reinforcing their squad over the summer months as the transfer window in Europe finally closed on September 2.

The big teams have made more than 150 signings, with records broken along the way and some of the very best players in world football landing in the top flight of Spanish League.

Here, with MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at five of the the biggest deals in the La Liga summer transfer window.

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona had revealed that they would be signing Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong as early as January.

The 22-year-old dazzled for Ajax during their impressive UEFA Champions League run - being named Champions League Midfielder of the Year along the way - and is clearly one of the best midfield prospects to emerge in world football in recent years.

Borja Iglesias

Borja Iglesias

Iglesias played his first-ever season in La Liga in 2018-19 and to say that he hit the ground running would be an understatement.

His 17 goals for Espanyol helped the Catalan side secure Europa League qualification and was quickly picked up this summer by Real Betis to lead their front line at the Benito Villamarin. Expect lots of goals in Seville this season.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard

The former Premier League Player of the Season now plies his trade in La Liga.

Real Madrid made Hazard their blockbuster signing of the summer, presenting him in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu. Injury has prevented him from making his debut as yet, but big things are expected of the Belgian.

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona signed one of the best attacking players in world football by bringing in Griezmann from rivals Atletico Madrid.

The French World Cup winner was Atletico's top scorer in each of the past five seasons and will now line up alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to form a front line that will give defenders nightmares.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix

Diego Simeone explained that Atletico would try to replace Griezmann by signing a young player who could blossom into a top-class superstar.

The youngster they identified was Benfica's Felix, who quickly whipped up excitement amongst Atletico fans with his performances in pre-season. A jaw-dropping dribble in the 19-year-old's La Liga debut against Getafe caught the attention too, while he scored his first official goal for the club in the third week against Eibar.

Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
