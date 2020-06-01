Five highest-paid managers in world football right now

Bengaluru, June 1: Managers are the most important persons of a respective club for they are responsible for how the club would run. While it might look simple and easy but the managers do have a hectic job and the risks involved are also very high.
They manage the players and the coaching staff, pick the players, oversee training, get in touch with the scouts, monitor the progress of the youth teams and do pretty much everything. On top of everything, they are the ones held responsible for the club's success as well as failure.
For all the high wages that are paid to footballers, managers aren't much behind when it comes to taking home a healthy paycheque. Here, we will take a look at five highest-paid managers in the world right now.
5. Jose Mourinho: Tottenham Hotspur (€23m/year)
The Special One has been one of the top two highest-paid managers in the world for a long time but right now, he finds himself fifth in this list.
Things have not worked for the Portuguese maestro in recent years which has seen his stock fall to some extent but he still earns more than most managers. With a €16.5m gross annual salary at his new club Tottenham, Mourinho has an impressive wage and earns almost €6.5m a year from his sponsorship deals.
4. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool (€24m/year)
Arguably the best manager in the world right now, Klopp has taken Liverpool back to the top again after decades. He won the Reds their sixth Champions League last year while the Reds are also closing in on their first Premier League title in 30 years.
After a recent contract extension with the Reds until 2024, Klopp now earns €16.5m a year with bonuses added on in terms of wage and earns almost €7.5m a year from his sponsorship deals with Nivea, Phillips, VR-Bank, Deutsche Vermögensberatung, Digamore (gaming start-up), and Opel, as well as Erdinger, the German beer company.
3. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City (€27m/year)
Pep Guardiola has been the highest-paid manager in the world for several years but right now is placed third in this list. The Spanish manager earns €22m per year gross from Manchester City, and earns around €5m worth of revenue streams through partnerships with Puma, Nissan, and Dsquared.
His contract with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2021 and we have to wait and see if he signs a new deal with the Cityzens or not.
2. Antonio Conte - Inter (€30m/year)
2019 has been an exceptional year for the Italian mastermind financially as he signed a contract with Inter worth €20.2m a year gross (€11m net), and in the middle of August, he received a €9.8m payout from Premier League giants Chelsea after a prolonged dispute over severance pay finally came to an end. The former Juventus boss also has several sponsorship deals which earn him millions.
1. Diego Simeone - Atletico Madrid (€40.5m/year)
Diego Simeone has been a long-term servant at Atletico Madrid as a manager with the club creating history winning the La Liga under his stewardship back in 2014. Simeone and Atletico Madrid have become synonymous to each other in the last decade although the Spanish capital club pays him really high for that.
The Argentine is the highest-paid manager in the world right now although Atletico Madrid have not progressed much in the last few years despite sanctioning such a fat paycheque to the manager.