Five most valuable Dutch footballers right now

Bengaluru, Sep 14: The Netherlands have provided a lot to the world of football over the years and the small country in Western Europe has also gifted world football some of the best players the game has ever seen.
Manchester United recently completed the transfer of Donny van de Beek from Ajax for a fee said to be in the region of £35 million, with the Dutchman becoming the Red Devils' first major signing this summer. However, the midfielder is not quite among the top five most valuable Dutch players at present.
In this article, we will take a look at the five most valuable Dutch players in the world.
Memphis Depay - €45 million
Memphis Depay is valued at €45 million right now and is the only attacking player in the list which speaks volumes about how much the Netherlands are reliant on the 26-year-old. Depay was highly-rated from his young days and made a strong impression at PSV after which Manchester United signed from staving off competition from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.
However, the forward miserably failed at Old Trafford but has reignited his career at Lyon. He has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer with Ronald Koeman taking charge at Camp Nou and would certainly be a good addition to the Blaugrana.
Stefan de Vrij - €60 million
Out of the five players in this list, as many as thee are central defenders and Stefan de Vrij is the Netherlands' third-best central defender in terms of value which shows how much quality the Oranje have at the back. The 28-year-old has been one of the best defenders in Serie A over the years and only 28 years of age, he still has a lot left at the highest level.
He has become a vital cog in Antonio Conte's system at Inter and his performances could be vital in Inter's plans for a title challenge this season.
Matthijs de Ligt - €70 million
Former European Golden Boy, Matthijs de Ligt is just 21 years of age and is regarded as one of the potential superstars for the future. His talent and leadership for his age is absolutely phenomenal and Juventus did really well to acquire him from Ajax in 2019. The 21-year-old had an underwhelming start to life at Turin but in the closing stages of the last season, he started showing why he is set to become the benchmark of central defenders in years to come. Valued at €70 million, the former Ajax skipper ranks third in this list.
Frenkie de Jong - €72 million
Just like his former Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong also made his big-money move away from the Amsterdam Arena last summer and it was a dream come true for the 23-year-old as he could secure a move to the club of his dreams Barcelona. However, his first season at Camp Nou was far from convincing as the Catalan giants lost their grip on La Liga and also were humiliated in the Champions League by Bayern Munich. However, aged just 23, de Jong has time as well as the talent to turn around his career at Camp Nou and become one of the standout midfielders in the world in years to come.
Virgil van Dijk - €80 million
Widely regarded as the undisputed best defender in the world right now, Virgil van Dijk is the most valuable Dutch footballer right now. The Liverpool defender also captains his country and has been integral in the Netherlands' revival in recent years. He has been integral to Liverpool's improvement over the past couple of years as well as the Reds have won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and finally the Premier League during that period. He also came second to Lionel Messi in the race for Balon d'Or last time out which shows how brilliant a defender he has been.