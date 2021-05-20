Five most valuable squads in world football right now

Kolkata, May 20: Football, at present, is mostly run by money and this in turn has helped clubs spend large sums on transfer fees to attract the best players in the world.
The finances involved in the game has gone up by leaps and bounds thanks to billionaires investing in the game as well as the commercial/television revenue shooting up.
This has resulted in top clubs attracting the best talents from across the world. Here, we look at five most valuable squads in world football at the moment.
5. Barcelona - €823 million
Barcelona might have struggled this season on the pitch, but their squad value is still big enough to warrant them the fifth spot in this list. The Catalan squad is currently valued at €823 million although that can get significantly less next season if Lionel Messi decides not to renew his contract.
4. Paris Saint-Germain - €829 million
PSG have splashed a lot of money to assemble a squad capable of conquering France as well as Europe over the last decade. They currently have the fourth most valuable squad in world football largely thanks to the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
3. Bayern Munich - €842 million
The Bavarian giants are one of the best clubs in the business when it comes to doing transfers and that is evident from their squad value of €842 million which puts them third in this list.
2. Liverpool - €1.01 billion
Liverpool might not have had the best of seasons this time out but the quality of their squad is truly incredible and that is evident from its value of €1.01 billion. Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards have done an incredibly shrewd job in the transfer market over the past few years and deserves all the plaudits.
1. Manchester City - €1.03bn
Pep Guardiola has spent a lot of money over the years at Manchester City to make the Cityzens one of the most feared side in Europe and has been pretty successful in his quest. The money invested by the City owners have reaped good rewards so far but they will feel hard done if they lose the champions League final to Chelsea.