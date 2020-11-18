Five player-managers Wayne Rooney will follow in the footsteps of at Derby County

Bengaluru, Nov. 18: Following the departure of Derby County manager Phillip Cocu, Wayne Rooney is set to take the hot-seat acting as a player-manager role for an interim period.
English football has seen several legends of the game, taking the same role and here are five of those successful names whom Rooney will follow in the footsteps of:
Ruud Gullit – Chelsea
Gullit arrived at Chelsea from Sampdoria late in his career as a player but surprisingly was handed a player-manager role just a year later following Glenn Hoddle’s decision to take charge of England.
He has had a decent start to his managerial career guiding the club to their first major trophy in 26 years during his first season in charge and becoming the first foreign manager in history to win the FA Cup.
However, he started growing a straining relationship with the club’s board next season and was relieved of his duties in February replacing him with the player-coach role by Gianluca Vialli.
Gianluca Vialli – Chelsea
Chelsea's youngest manager till date, Vialli stepped in as player-manager at Stamford Bridge in 1998 after the sacking of Rudd Gullit. Chelsea won six of their final ten league games to secure a fourth-placed finish with Vialli in-charge.
However, his most notable impact was seen in the cup competition. He went on to win the League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup that season. He continued the player-manager role next season as well and won the European Super Cup by beating Real Madrid 1–0, and finished 3rd in the Premier League which was Chelsea's highest league finish since 1970.
Next season he guided Chelsea to FA Cup victory. But he left the club following the campaign after falling out with several players.
Kenny Dalglish - Liverpool
Dalglish already embarked his name as one of the Reds legends but he became more of a hero when he accepted the challenge of managing the club following the disaster at Heysel. The 1985-86 season surely set the benchmark for player-management achievement after he won the league and FA Cup double in his first season in charge. He even scored the winner against Chelsea to win the league title on the final day. He, however, hung up his boots the next season and led Liverpool only as manager till 1991.
Graeme Souness – Rangers
Having been bought from Sampdoria, the Scotland international was immediately given the player-manager role. Just like his playing days, he earned a similar success while managing the Scottish giants as well. His five years at Ibrox saw him win three league titles and four Scottish League Cups before he went to Anfield to success departing Dalglish.
Glenn Hoddle - Swindon Town & Chelsea
Not as successful as the previously mentioned personnel, but the former Spurs legend managed to take cash-strapped club Swindon Town to the Premier League two years after taking over. He was poached by Chelsea for the very next 1993-94 campaign although, besides a fair run in FA Cup final and subsequently losing to Manchester United, he has not had much success in Stamford Bridge.
He could only lead the Blues to a 14th-place finish in the first season, with consecutive 11th-place finishes in the following two years before him departing for the Three Lions job.