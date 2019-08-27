Five players to reach 50 Premier League assists the quickest

Bengaluru, Aug 27: Goalscorers usually grab the most limelight in a team but it is equally important to have players who can create opportunities for goals to be scored.
Every distinguished team needs a great playmaker in the same way they need a great goal-scorer and since Premier League's inception in 1992. There are quite a few players who have provided assists in huge numbers albeit at a much higher rate.
Here we look at the top five players who reached 50 PL assists the fastest:
1. Cesc Fabregas - 165 games
Fabregas became Arsenal's youngest ever player when he burst onto the scene aged 16 and became the main creator in midfield and captained for Arsenal for much of his time with the club. It took him just 165 games to register his 50th assists before he flew back to Barcelona and later coming to Chelsea to increase the number further. He still remains the only man to notch 17 or more assists in two separate Premier League seasons after hitting 17 in the 2007/2008 campaign at Arsenal and 18 in Chelsea's title-winning 2014/2105 season.
2. Dennis Bergkamp - 146 games
Another Gunners legend who made it to the list before Fabregas. The Dutchman had built a terrific partnership with Thierry Henry which saw him notching 94 assists during his 315-game career in England's top-flight. The first 50 of those assists came in just 146 games.
3. Eric Cantona - 143 games
The French forward in mostly known for his Manchester United stint however the Red Devils came calling only after he lit up Premier League in his first season with Leeds. His best season in terms of assists was actually in the first-ever Premier League season where he notched 16 despite switching clubs in December. The Frenchman was more associated with his goal-scoring deeds but he had a near knack of providing assists for his teammates. He took just 143 games to provide 50 PL assists and was the fastest for quite a long time before Mesut Ozil broke it.
4. Mesut Ozil - 141 games
The German playmaker has been off the pace lately and appears to be a fringe player who looks to move. However, after making a shock deadline day move to Emirates in 2013, he set the show running for a couple of years. He beat Cantona's record with two games to spare and if he hadn't had a drastic dip in the form later, the numbers could have been far superior.
5. Kevin De Bruyne - 123 games
After not getting a shot at Chelsea, the Belgian moved to rival Manchester City and since then arguably has been one of the best players in the league if not in the world. Guardiola looks to have made him a completely different player than before and just recently completed 50 assists in the Premier League in just 123 games.
If not for the frequent injuries last season, he may have reached it sooner, who was just three shy of the record last season which he has made it this term, just after three games.