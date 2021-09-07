Five players with highest release clauses in world football

Bengaluru, Sep 7: Release clauses in the contracts of players are pretty common nowadays. Having a release clause in a contract can be beneficial for both the player as well as the club.
From the players' point of view, this allows them to make a move if the pre-determined asking price is met. While clubs can also make sure that they get a reasonable fee if they have to part ways with their best players.
Some clubs, especially those in Spain, often tie their star players on contracts with ridiculous release clauses. In this article, we will take a look at five players who have the highest release clauses in the world.
5. Brahim Diaz - £643.9 million
Gifted attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz was signed by Real Madrid on a £18 million deal from Manchester City back in 2019 and his deal with the Los Blancos include a release clause of £643.9 million.
The 22-year-old could not make an immediate impact at Real Madrid but has been pretty impressive while on loan at AC Milan. The Spaniard will remain at San Siro for the next two years and the future seems to be bright for him regardless of where his future lies.
4. Luka Modric - £643.9 million
The only player to have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award during the era of dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric has been immense for Real Madrid since he made his move to the club from Spurs. The Croatian superstar is in his 10th season at the Bernabeu and remains one of their most important players despite being 35-years-old.
3. Federico Valverde - £643.9 million
The future of Real Madrid Football Club, Federico Valverde is one of the untouchable players at Santiago Bernabeu and his release clause also suggests so. At 23-years-old, Valverde is seen as a player who will remain at the Bernabeu for at least a decade to come and could soon be rewarded with a new and more lucrative deal.
2. Antoine Griezmann - £686.4 million
At the time of Griezmann's signing from Atletico Madrid, he was one of the best players in La Liga and was pretty obviously rewarded a lucrative deal at Camp Nou with £686.4 million. Following a pretty disappointing time at Camp Nou, the Frenchman moved back to his former club on loan on the deadline day and his future at Barcelona looks pretty much done.
1. Karim Benzema - £846.7 million
Karim Benzema has been at Real Madrid since 2009 and even though he encountered dips in his form at times over the years, he has been relentless ever since Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club. At the age of 33, he is still at his very best and still the key player of the Los Blancos.