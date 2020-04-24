Five players with most crosses in Europe's top five leagues

Kolkata, April 24: In football history, we have witnessed some players known for some specific attributes. One such example was former English international David Beckham who was reputed for his pin-point crosses.
Here, we look at five best crossers in Europe's top five leagues statistically.
Kevin De Buyne - Manchester City
Manchester City's De Bruyne is right now the best attacking midfielder in the world. Under Pep Guardiola, he has now become more of a complete midfielder who plays a lot deeper than he used to. The Belgian is known for his excellent range and eye for passing and can pick out team-mates from anywhere on the pitch.
Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers
The 24-year-old is having a breakthrough campaign in his career this time out after failing to rise up to his potential for years. He has been a major force in the Premier League this season, causing all sorts of problems to the opponents on a weekly basis.
Jesus Navas - Sevillla
The Decorated Spanish international, who previously won a series of accolades for Sevilla, Manchester City and Spain, is still going strong in La Liga at the age of 34. Navas has found himself comfortable at right-back this season for Sevilla and has been a key attacking outlet for the La Liga giants with his crossing.
Fliip Kostic - Eintracht Frankfurt
The 27-year-old Serbian international has so far enjoyed a stunning season for Eintracht Frankfurt on the left flank. He has been ever-impressive for Adi Hütter's side and has 12 goals and 15 assists to his name this campaign.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
It is hardly a surprise to see the young English full-back topping this list. He plays a major role for Liverpool attacking-wise and is certainly a generational talent. With his standout crossing ability and football intelligence, he is more like a playmaker playing at full-back.