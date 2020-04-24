Football
Five players with most crosses in Europe's top five leagues

By
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is right now the best attacking midfielder in the world

Kolkata, April 24: In football history, we have witnessed some players known for some specific attributes. One such example was former English international David Beckham who was reputed for his pin-point crosses.

Here, we look at five best crossers in Europe's top five leagues statistically.

Kevin De Buyne - Manchester City

Manchester City's De Bruyne is right now the best attacking midfielder in the world. Under Pep Guardiola, he has now become more of a complete midfielder who plays a lot deeper than he used to. The Belgian is known for his excellent range and eye for passing and can pick out team-mates from anywhere on the pitch.

Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers

The 24-year-old is having a breakthrough campaign in his career this time out after failing to rise up to his potential for years. He has been a major force in the Premier League this season, causing all sorts of problems to the opponents on a weekly basis.

Jesus Navas - Sevillla

The Decorated Spanish international, who previously won a series of accolades for Sevilla, Manchester City and Spain, is still going strong in La Liga at the age of 34. Navas has found himself comfortable at right-back this season for Sevilla and has been a key attacking outlet for the La Liga giants with his crossing.

Fliip Kostic - Eintracht Frankfurt

The 27-year-old Serbian international has so far enjoyed a stunning season for Eintracht Frankfurt on the left flank. He has been ever-impressive for Adi Hütter's side and has 12 goals and 15 assists to his name this campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

It is hardly a surprise to see the young English full-back topping this list. He plays a major role for Liverpool attacking-wise and is certainly a generational talent. With his standout crossing ability and football intelligence, he is more like a playmaker playing at full-back.

Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 13:33 [IST]
