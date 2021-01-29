Five teenagers with most goals and assists in Europe's top five leagues so far in 2020-21

Bengaluru, January 29: The usual superstars of footballing fraternity may be still making waves in world football, but there has also been an emergence of a new set of teenage talents this season.
Bundesliga this season mostly has provided a lot of exciting talents with Borussia Dortmund leading while Arsenal's tradition of handing chances to budding talents also has not gone unnoticed.
Here we have taken a look at such five teenagers with most goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues so far in the 2020-21 season:
5. Arnaud Kalimuendo (RC Lens)
The PSG youngster is out on loan at RC Lens to gain more senior minute and is already earning plaudits for his performances. He has registered four goals and one assist in Ligue 1, also becoming the first Lens player in last 70 years to score in his first three league games as a starter.
4. Matthew Hoppe (Schalke 04)
The Schalke attacker was only handed his debut in November last year but has already caught the headlines when he scored the winner against Hoffenheim recently to end their 30 match winless run. So far he has scored five goals in eight Bundesliga games being one of the brightest talents in Bundesliga.
3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
The Arsenal prodigy has been making headlines since last season and his form has continued this term as well. Despite Arsenal going on a dry run, the English youngster has been pretty impressive for the side and has been a mainstay under Mikel Arteta. So far he has netted five goals and assisted twice in 18 Premier League appearances, beating his last season's tally of six direct goal contributions.
2. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)
With Jadon Sancho failing to deliver this term, the Dortmund youngster has made the most out of his first-team opportunities. In 17 games this season he has managed three goals and four assists.
1. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
The 17-year-old has been given the position of departed Kai Havertz and without any doubt, he is enjoying a stunning top-flight debut season. He has already established himself as a key player for Leverkusen, registering three goals and four assists in 15 league appearances so far.