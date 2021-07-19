Five top players to look out for at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Bengaluru, July 19: Following the conclusion of the European Championship and Copa America, International football is again set for a return with the 2020 Olympics.
Olympics doesn't have the fame of a World Cup, Euros or Copa America, however, it's still an exciting competition. It is geared more towards youngsters given the age-restriction rules in place. Squads are only allowed to include players born on or after 1 January 1997 meaning youngsters mostly get the opportunity to show their talents to a global audience. However, with a maximum of three overaged players also allowed there are opportunities for some familiar faces as well.
Hence, among the 16 teams in the competitions, there will be plenty of familiar faces and here are the five most notable players to look out for in Tokyo:
1. Pedri (Spain)
Spain have named a 22-man squad that includes several players who took part at Euro 2020 under Luis Enrique. The Barcelona youngster is one of them who played every minute of Spain’s run to the semi-finals and was one of the standout players in Euro. Instead of getting a break he will now fly to Tokyo and connect with five other teammates (Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal) who also participated in Euro.
2. Dani Alves (Brazil)
Probably the biggest name to feature in this tournament, the Brazilian legend is likely to lead his nation for the last time in a major competition. Having won gold at Rio 2016, Brazil should be determined to defend their crown and Alves' inclusion could play a big part.
3. Richarlison (Brazil)
The Everton striker is another top name in the list who will also feature in this competition just after appearing in the Copa America squad. He should be Brazil's main attacking threat in this competition.
4. Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
The Manchester United youngster is another popular name in this list who will be seen in this tournament. The 19-year-old alongside his club team-mate Eric Bailly will play for the ultimate glory in Tokyo. However, they are in a tough group with Brazil and Germany and have to perform exceptionally to make an impression.
5. Chris Wood (New Zealand)
Pretty popular to the Premier League fans, the Burnley striker too will be seen in the national colours in this tournament. He earlier played in the 2012 London Olympics and scored New Zealand’s only goal in the tournament as they crashed out of the group stage. However, with Honduras, Romania and South Korea in his group, now he will have every chance at advancing to the next round.