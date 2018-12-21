Flashback 2018: Five best midfielders in the world

1. Luka Modric (Croatia & Real Madrid)
After a decade of dominance by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, finally someone else won the Balon d'Or in 2018 and it was none other than Luka Modric. The Croat superstar took his nation to the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and helped his club Real Madrid complete their stunning hat-trick of Champions League.
Despite the fact that Real Madrid's performance has regressed in the 2018-19 season following the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Modric has done enough to earn the number one place in this list with his wizardry displays.
2. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium & Manchester City)
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City created Premier League history last season by becoming the first ever team to earn 100 points in the League and the biggest architect behind their success is certainly Kevin De Bruyne.
The Belgian playmaker also took his country to the semi-final of the World Cup where France outclassed them but his performances haven't gone unnoticed at all. The 2018-19 season has been hampered by injury, but when called upon he does his job in the middle of the park.
3. David Silva (Spain & Manchester City)
A Manchester City mainstay since his arrival in the Premier League eight years ago, Silva won his third title after a superb individual season in 2017/18.
His decision-making has always been almost flawless, and his tremendous technique means he's invariably able to execute those ideas. He's even begun to add more goals to his game in the last couple of years, becoming an all-rounded player at the age of 32.
4. N'Golo Kante (France & Chelsea)
Kante is a very different type of player to the majority of the stars listed here, but he's undoubtedly one of the world's top midfielders. He was one of the best performers for champions France in the World Cup as well.
Quick, tenacious and intelligent, Kante is so much more than a sitting midfielder who patrols a small area of the field and this season, we have also seen him excel in an advanced midfield role under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.
5. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina & Juventus)
When he was signed by Juventus, Pjanic had one of the toughest jobs in the world which was to replace the legendary Andrea Pirlo in the deep lying playmaker role and it is safe to say that the Bosnian has passed the test with flying colours.
As cool as cucumber, the 28-year-old makes Juventus click in midfield sitting deep and dictating the tempo of the game and is worthy enough to make this list.