Flashback 2018: Top five comebacks in European football from the year 2018

Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United
Stages were all set for Guardiola to win his maiden Premier League title with style - by beating arch-rivals at their home and lifting the trophy. However, Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba thought otherwise.
The Citizens had to wait for another week before lifting the 2017-18 Premier League title as Manchester United sealed a remarkable second-half derby fightback to come from two goals down to win at Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side delivered a first-half sensation with captain Vincent Kompany scoring with a thumping header after 25 minutes while Ilkay Gundogan put a second five minutes later after a clever turn and finish. But in the second half Paul Pogba scored two goals in two minutes to reverse City's first-half lead before Chris Smalling's volley completed the dramatic turnaround. Sanchez put two assists in the game.
Roma 3-0 Barcelona
One of the biggest upset of world football last year, minnows AS Roma came back from a three-goal deficit to win the second leg against the mighty Messi and co to advance into the last four of the competition.
Barca had only conceded three goals in the competition all season but crumbled down against a brilliant Eusebio's team in the away fixture. Defender Kostas Manolas scored the crucial third goal, heading in at the near post with eight minutes remaining to make the aggregate 4-4 while Edin Dzeko and Daniele de Rossi put two goals earlier.
Roma became only the third team in Champions League history to overthrow the first-leg defeat of three goals or more - Deportivo La Coruna against AC Milan in 2004 and Barcelona against Paris St-Germain last season.
Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle United
An under-pressure Manchester United made a scintillating comeback at the first half of this campaign when an old rival, Rafael Benitez visited the Old Trafford.
Winless in the last four games that time, United got an early setback after conceding twice in a lacklustre first 10 minutes, with Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto breezing in to score.
Following the goals, they also needed David de Gea's excellence to deny Muto his second and a potentially decisive third for the Magpies but in the second half things got completely change, and two of Mourinho's three second-half substitutes made the things done for him.
Mourinho brought Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini off the bench in pursuit of victory.
Mata scored the first goal in the 70th minute from freekick while Martial put a second just six minutes after before Sanchez scored a 90 minutes winner to seal all the three points.
Napoli 3-2 AC Milan
Carlo Ancelotti got his first home victory as a Napoli manager with a sensational comeback early in the ongoing season beating fellow rival AC Milan in the last half of the game.
After Giacomo Bonaventura 15 minute strike and later Davide Calabria second-half goal following questionable goalkeeping from David Ospina Gattuso's men were on course to a comprehensive victory.
However, Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski's inspired second-half display and Merten's goal coming from the bench meant Napoli grabbing all three points from behind.
Piotr Zielinski netted two swift finishes in the 53rd and 67th minute before Mertens tap the ball in 10 minutes from the time after left unmarked by Milan defenders.
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur
In the first North London derby of the ongoing season, Arsenal came on top over Pochettino's side thanks to Aubameyang's fine second-half display.
In a topsy-turvy fixture, Arsenal dominated early on and took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty in the 10th minute but were held back by Eric Dier's near-post header in the 30th minute.
The away side then stunned the Gunners by converting from a spot through Harry Kane to take a 2-1 lead. But in the second half, the home side showed resilience and Aubameyang levelled again in the 56th minute before second-half substitute Lacazette put Arsenal ahead with a deflected strike from outside the area.
Torreira later gave Arsenal a two-goal cushion to win the tie in style after he raced through on goal at an angle.