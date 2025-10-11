Florian Thauvin Scores Just 70 Seconds Into His France Comeback After Six-Year Absence

Florian Thauvin expressed his disbelief at the magnitude of his return to international football for France. He scored just 70 seconds into his first match since 2019. Thauvin came on as a substitute for Kylian Mbappe in the 83rd minute during Friday's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. At that moment, France was leading 2-0, but fans were worried when Mbappe left the field with an ankle injury.Thauvin provided fans with a reason to celebrate shortly after entering the game. He skillfully controlled Theo Hernandez's cross from the left wing and executed an acrobatic shot into the far corner. This goal marked Thauvin's second consecutive scoring appearance for France, despite a gap of over six years between these matches. His last appearance was on June 11, 2019, when he scored in a 4-0 victory over Andorra.Reflecting on his performance, Thauvin shared his emotions with TF1 after the match. "It's incredible! It's a dream, I'm having a bit of trouble coming back to earth! It's a great satisfaction, a source of pride. Playing for France is something that is close to my heart."