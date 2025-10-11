Football Florian Thauvin Scores Just 70 Seconds Into His France Comeback After Six-Year Absence Florian Thauvin scored in his first international match since 2019, netting just 70 seconds after coming on as a substitute. His return highlights his resilience and commitment to the French national team. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Florian Thauvin expressed his disbelief at the magnitude of his return to international football for France. He scored just 70 seconds into his first match since 2019. Thauvin came on as a substitute for Kylian Mbappe in the 83rd minute during Friday's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. At that moment, France was leading 2-0, but fans were worried when Mbappe left the field with an ankle injury.Thauvin provided fans with a reason to celebrate shortly after entering the game. He skillfully controlled Theo Hernandez's cross from the left wing and executed an acrobatic shot into the far corner. This goal marked Thauvin's second consecutive scoring appearance for France, despite a gap of over six years between these matches. His last appearance was on June 11, 2019, when he scored in a 4-0 victory over Andorra.Reflecting on his performance, Thauvin shared his emotions with TF1 after the match. "It's incredible! It's a dream, I'm having a bit of trouble coming back to earth! It's a great satisfaction, a source of pride. Playing for France is something that is close to my heart."

When Thauvin last scored for France, he was playing for Marseille. Since then, he spent time with Tigres UANL in Mexico and Udinese in Italy before joining Lens in August. His journey back to the national team has been challenging but rewarding."A comeback like this is extraordinary," Thauvin stated. "The psychological work was done before going onto the field because the last few years were difficult for me." He emphasised his dedication and perseverance during this period.Thauvin's determination paid off as he made an impactful return to international football. "I worked a lot, never gave up," he said. "I told myself that if I had a few minutes, I would give it my all." His efforts resulted in two goals from his last two appearances for France.This remarkable return serves as a testament to Thauvin's resilience and dedication to his sport. It highlights the importance of perseverance and hard work in achieving one's goals, even after facing setbacks and challenges along the way.