Football in Argentina suspended due to COVID-19

Bengaluru, May 21: All football-related activities in Argentina was suspended for nine days ahead of a strict shutdown decree for much of the country amid the raging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The move comes about three weeks before the June 13 start of Copa America, the continental football championship scheduled to be played in Argentina.
The suspension is yet another blow for Copa America organizer CONMEBOL.
CONMEBOL removes Colombia as co-hosts of next month's Copa America
The South American football body had decided to drop Colombia as co-host amid a wave of protests against the country's president, Ivan Duque.
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez said this week that Argentina could host the entire Copa America if needed, but CONMEBOL has not yet said where the matches initially scheduled for Colombia will be played.
#ConmebolLibertadores Árbitros para la sexta fecha del certamen 🏆.— AFA (@afa) May 21, 2021
📝 https://t.co/TaUIxKljgD pic.twitter.com/00VHvrs4o1
The decision by the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) to suspend the game in the country does not apply to Copa Libertadores matches scheduled for next week.
"At this moment in which our country must make an effort to control this distressing pandemic that affects us, AFA and all in football will once more follow national authorities and suspend the schedule for all matches of local tournaments for nine days," an AFA statement said.
BREAKING: Football in Argentina has been suspended because of COVID-19.— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2021
Argentina is due to host the Copa America from June 13—yesterday Colombia was stripped of the games it was set to co-host due to protests in the country against the government. pic.twitter.com/oPh5E4k9l9
Argentina has been averaging about 35,000 daily COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths by the virus has risen quickly, totaling nearly 73,000.
Fernandez issued his shutdown decree for high-risk regions on Thursday itself (May 20).
It will begin on Saturday (May 22) and last until May 31.
(With inputs from Agencies)