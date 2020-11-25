Football legend Diego Maradona passes away

Bengaluru, November 25: Football great and Argentina's World Cup winning captain Diego Mardaona passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
He suffered the attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.
Maradona had been recovering since undergoing a routine operation for a subdural haematoma last week, a day after being admitted due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.
Hasta siempre, Diego.— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020
Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI
At that time, Maradona's psychologist Diego D az had said that the Argentinian football hero was in a stable condition.
His personal doctor, neurologist Leopoldo Luque, said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but the 60-year-old said he did not remember the event.
D az, who is taking care of Maradona during his time at the Olivos private clinic had said the 1986 World Cup champion needs doctors, therapy and "fundamentally family support."
Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and guided Napoli to two Serie A titles, has been in charge of Superliga Argentina club Gimnasia since 2019.
He fell ill on October 30, the day he turned 60, while coaching Gimnasia. Maradona had left before the end of the first half, raising questions about his health.
Maradona at 60: The star of Mexico 1986 – and the World Cup handball king
He was later admitted to the Ipensa Clinic with signs of depression on November 2.
Luque said Maradona, whose "Hand of God" goal in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England is among the most controversial in the tournament's history, had felt sad for about a week and refused to eat before arriving at the clinic.
Maradona had continued to cause controversy since his heyday as a player, getting sent home from the 1994 World Cup in the United States and dropping in and out of the game as a coach.
Maradona has lived in La Plata since the end of 2019, when he became coach of Gimnasia.
Brazilian great Pele was among those who mourned the death of the Argentinian great.
"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above," he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters news agency by a representative.
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning.
(With inputs from Agencies)