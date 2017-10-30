Twitterati wish Maradona on his birthday

Bengaluru, October 30: Birthday wishes poured in for legend Diego Maradona who turned 57 on Monday (October 30).
The Argentinian great who single-handedly led his team to World Cup triumph at Mexico in 1986 recently presented FIFA's Best Player award to Cristiano Ronaldo.
It has been more than 20 years since Maradona thrilled fans last on the football pitch, but there is no dearth for his fan following as evident from the flurry of wishes in Twitter as well as other social media platforms.
Maradona is currently working with the game's global governing body through his involvement in relevant development projects and the Fifa Legends' programme.
The Argentina legend has seen both the crests and troughs in the football arena.
After the highs of the 86 World Cup where his famed 'hand of god' goal stood out, his career hit an all-time low in the 1994 World Cup held in the USA when he was banned for failing a drug test.
Post playing days, Maradona tried his hand at coaching and guided his team to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Argentina lost 0-4 to his Germany.
Maradona who quit coaching in 2012 after a two-year stint with UAE's Al Wasl club is currently enjoying his FIFA advisory role.
"I can finally fulfil one of the dreams of my life, to work for a clean and transparent FIFA, with people who love football. Thanks to everyone who encouraged me to face this new challenge," Maradona had said when he took up the assignment in February.