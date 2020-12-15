Football year in review: Five best Premier League youngsters of 2020

Bengaluru, Dec. 15: Premier League's big clubs usually boast of their well-established players but it is also a hotbed of young talents.
In 2020 several young Premier League players have enjoyed magnificent seasons for their clubs. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and City all provided fair chances to some of their emerging crop of bright talents.
Although, talented prospects are not solely limited to big clubs and as the calendar year draws to a close we’ve decided to pick out five of the best youngsters:
1. Phil Foden (Man City)
Despite Guardiola always mentioning him as one of the best talents ever seen by him, the English prodigy was not given much game-time earlier. But since the last term, Guardiola slowly integrated him in the line-up and post-covid he has got a fair shot at the first team. The 20-year-old is now seen as the successor of departed David Silva and already has put up a promising number in the league with two goals and one assist in just four starts.
2. Mason Greenwood (Man Utd)
The Manchester United youngster was one of the many positives in a season of mixed outcomes last term. The 18-year-old has been hyped up by the United fans for a long time and truly the academy graduate is now putting up encouraging numbers prior to being trusted with senior starts. He established himself as a regular post-lockdown in an exciting front three. Although his numbers have dried up a bit very recently he remains a key player under Solskjaer.
3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
The 18-year-old got a shot in the first team under former manager Emery last season but since then Arteta has continued to involve him in the team regularly. At first, he played as a left-back but upon the resumption of the league, Arteta lined him up above in the pitch in the left-midfield, attacking midfield and right-wing. The winger holds plenty of promise and should be a key player for Arsenal for years to come.
4. Reece James (Chelsea)
With Cesar Azpilicueta getting older, Lampard started integrating the 20-year-old since last season and this term he looks to have outdone the former for a starting spot. He is likely to be one of the few academy graduates among the big clubs to get regular gametime this season and has arguably been the best right-back in the league with the best defensive record this season.
5. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)
The 19-year-old got his debut for Chelsea last season but made a permanent move to Brighton in the winter window for regular minutes. It has since proved to be his best decision as since the project restart the right-back has been one of the best young players of the division and the ongoing campaign should be his breakthrough year.