Former England and Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

London, September 19: Former England and Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.
Spurs confirmed in a statement on Sunday (September 19) that their record goal-scorer passed away at home as they paid tribute to "the finest marksman this country has ever seen".
Greaves scored 266 goals in 379 appearances for Spurs between 1961 and 1970, a tally that remains unsurpassed at the north London club.
He scored 37 times in the top flight in 1962-63, a figure that has never been beaten by a Spurs player in a single season.
Greaves, who won the World Cup with England in 1966, scored 44 times in 57 international matches. Only Gary Lineker (48), Bobby Charlton (49) and Wayne Rooney (53) scored more.
The London-born striker began his career with Chelsea, setting a club record by scoring 41 goals in England's top tier in 1960-61.
A brief spell at Milan followed before he returned to England with Spurs, scoring famous goals in the 1961 FA Cup final win and the European Cup Winners' Cup victory over Atletico Madrid in 1963.
He finished his career at West Ham before retiring from top-flight football at just 31.
"Football will not see his like again," Spurs said in their statement.
"We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Irene, their four children, 10 grandchildren and great grandchildren."