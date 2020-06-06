Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former football star Hamsakkoya dies of Covid 19

By
Former football star Hamsakkoya dies of Covid 19. A native of Malappuram, Kerala, Hamsakkoya played for Maharasthra and represented the state in Santosh Trophy too.
Former football star Hamsakkoya dies of Covid 19. A native of Malappuram, Kerala, Hamsakkoya played for Maharasthra and represented the state in Santosh Trophy too.

Bengaluru, June 6: Ilayidath Hamsakkoya, a former footballer, died on Saturday (June 6) after contacting Covid 19. He breathed his last at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, where he was under treatment for the last few days. Hamsakkoya was 63.

Hamasakkoya was diagnosed with pneumonia upon his return from Maharashtra 10 days back. In the mandatory check-up for those who coming from outside of Kerala, he was tested positive for Coronavirus and that worsened his condition.

Hamsakkoya underwent plasma therapy at the Medical College with the permission from the Medical Board but he could not be saved. His son, daughter-in-law and two grand children too have tested positive for Covid 19. This was the 15th death in Kerala due to Coronavirus.

Hamsakkoya played state-level football for Maharashtra and represented the state in Santosh Trophy tournament too for five years. At club level, he played for Mohun Bagan and Mohammaden Sporting at Kolkata.

More KERALA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue