Former football star Hamsakkoya dies of Covid 19

Bengaluru, June 6: Ilayidath Hamsakkoya, a former footballer, died on Saturday (June 6) after contacting Covid 19. He breathed his last at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, where he was under treatment for the last few days. Hamsakkoya was 63.
Hamasakkoya was diagnosed with pneumonia upon his return from Maharashtra 10 days back. In the mandatory check-up for those who coming from outside of Kerala, he was tested positive for Coronavirus and that worsened his condition.
Hamsakkoya underwent plasma therapy at the Medical College with the permission from the Medical Board but he could not be saved. His son, daughter-in-law and two grand children too have tested positive for Covid 19. This was the 15th death in Kerala due to Coronavirus.
Hamsakkoya played state-level football for Maharashtra and represented the state in Santosh Trophy tournament too for five years. At club level, he played for Mohun Bagan and Mohammaden Sporting at Kolkata.