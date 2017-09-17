Former Inter Milan player reveals how Jose Mourinho handled a drunk Maicon at training

Manchester, Sep 17: Jose Mourinho is a disputed character. Sometimes he criticises his own players in front of media and sometimes backs them whatever the situation is.
However, one thing is for sure, the Portuguese possess an immense talent of managing his own players with a good man management system and in a recent revelation, one his trained player, Ianis Zicu at Inter Milan has addressed such situation where the United manager handled a critical situation with a different method.
Mourinho spent three years at Inter Milan and won three consecutive titles and also helped them to the Treble, the first Italian team to do so.
Brazilian right back, Maicon was one of his key players at that time however, the former player claimed that the 36-year-old defender often used to come to Monday training while drunk and to manage the situation Mourinho changed the whole team's training session to ease the matter.
Speaking to Digi Sport, Zicu said: “At Inter, Mourinho had a player who was often drunk on Mondays… Maicon.
“Mourinho once called the lads together and asked them, 'how can we get Maicon in position?’"
“After that, he decided to move the session to the evening. And that’s how it went. They didn’t train in the morning, but they did in the evening so that Maicon could recover for training.
“These situations can happen in a team, and that team must make a decision.”
Such kind of situation proves that Mourinho is not just a master of tactical geniuses but also understands the player's situation and can make the team flexible with the demand for his team and this is what mostly makes him one of the greatest manager of all time.