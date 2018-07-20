Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott makes Etihad return to help next generation

London, July 20: One of Manchester City's pivotal player in their 2012 title-winning squad, Joleon Lescott has come back at Etihad but in a different role following his career's end last season.
The 35-year-old defender who played for Sunderland, last season, announced his retirement from football this year. He has now returned to his former club from which he left in 2014 after winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a League Cup in his five years' stay.
The former Everton defender has now been given a new backroom role at Manchester City, which is regarded by many as 'loan manager', whose work is to travel around the globe and help the young academy kids in every possible way.
It includes all aspects of the player's loan, from critiquing performances on the pitch to giving tips to young players and help them deal with their problems.
Ex Manchester City defender Joleon #Lescott has rejoined the club as part of the backroom staff - he will be a helping hand to youth players out on loan. #mcfc pic.twitter.com/Bz97qwro6M— TheMCFCView (@TheMCFCView_) July 19, 2018
City last season had as much as 30 players out on loan and Lescott along with his other eight colleagues are now expecting a similar number this term too.
“There's a team of nine of us that works with the players that go out on loan,” he said.
“We just try to create pathways into having careers, not necessarily at Manchester City because not everybody is going to have that opportunity, but we just try to prepare them for a career in football.
“We visit them monthly and watch all the games whether it be live or on other platforms - that’s part of the process.
“We critique them and try to help them understand what they’re doing well and where they’re going wrong. Some of them are young so it’s the first time leaving home, never mind another country.
“If they ever need our guidance, we’re there. We’re helping the younger generation of players with problems I faced as a young player and helping them understand those scenarios,” he signed off.
