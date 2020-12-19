Former PSG boss Laurent Blanc appointed as Al Rayyan coach

Bengaluru/Doha, December 19: Qatar Stars League (QSL) outfit Al Rayyan have roped in former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc as their new head coach.
The 55-year-old's appointment was confirmed on Saturday (December 19) with Blanc described by his nickname 'Le President' as the QSL welcomed its newest import.
"Laurent Blanc arrives," the club said on their social media channels.
لوران بلان يوقع ل #الرهيب pic.twitter.com/NgSrhCIMpC— AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) December 19, 2020
There was no detail immediately available about his contract.
The move comes about a week after Toronto FC were reportedly set to interview Blanc for their vacant head coaching and technical director position, which has been vacant since Greg Vanney stepped down on December 1.
A 1998 World Cup-winner as a player with France, Blanc later coached the national team after a spell in charge at Bordeaux.
He then spent three seasons as PSG boss before departing at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, despite leading the Parc des Princes giants to two domestic trebles and a double.
PSG, who is owned by wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Ghanem Al Khelaifi decided that a failure to mount a serious challenge for UEFA Champions League glory meant Blanc should depart.
At Rayyan he succeeds Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre, with the team sitting sixth in the 12-team QSL after nine rounds of games.
Blanc's appointment comes two years ahead of Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup.
