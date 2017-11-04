Former World Cup official conducts referee workshop ahead of ISL

Navi Mumbai, November 4: Well-known FIFA instructor Valentin Ivanov conducted the Indian Super League's annual referees' workshop here. Fifty-four match officials, including 18 referees, 18 assistant referees and 18 referee assessors, were part of the workshop.
Ivanov has a vast referring experience that includes 26 UEFA Champions League matches, final of the 2003 Confederations Cup and final of the 2003 European/South American Cup. He also worked with the U-17 World Cup 2017 panel of referees and his experience was of great value for the match officials to enhance their knowledge of the game, application and interpretation of the laws and communication amongst the officials.
Speaking on his experience of the ISL referee workshop, he said:"We had excellent facilities and the officials are very intelligent and eager to learn. Indian referees must officiate more games in the ISL and be reliable referees in their own country. They should have meetings more often to analyse game situations regularly."
The referee workshop is designed to cover all relative aspects of game scenarios with focus on maintaining on-pitch discipline, enhancing tactical understanding of the game, managing pressure situation and intensity of officiating at highest level as well as inculcating the core values of refereeing.
It consists of both theory and practical sessions covering varied topics related to match officials and referee assessment methods with an endeavour to improve the overall structure and development of referees in India.