Four Chelsea academy stars who have left the club this summer

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Chelsea have been pretty busy in this summer transfer window not only with new signings but also with players leaving.
The Blues have secured a sensational big signing of Romelu Lukaku so far while Sevilla's Jules Kounde is also believed to be on their shortlist next. However, mostly there has been a tidal wave of departures from the club since last month that is mainly made up of academy talents seeking out greener pastures.
Many hotshot academy prospects have left Stamford Bridge this summer after failing to find a place in the senior set-up and these four are the most notable names who have set out for new adventures:
1. Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)
The young defender got a breakthrough under Frank Lampard two years back when the Blues were facing a transfer ban. The centre-back used the opportunity pretty well and impressed onlookers with his solid display. However, he pushed for more game-time last season and secured a season-long loan deal to AC Milan. He used the opportunity to the fullest and established himself as a first choice regular. Having impressed with his solid display, the Serie A side made no mistake to get him on a permanent deal this summer with a £25m move.
2. Tammy Abraham (AS Roma)
Another English talent who shone during Lampard's first season in charge. However, since Timo Werner's arrival last season he lost his footing in the first-team set-up. Thomas Tuchel's arrival also did not change the scenario while Romelu Lukaku's signing made the situation worse. For more gametime and betterment, he secured a sensational move to Mourinho's Roma. So far, he has started both the games and managed one goal and two assists.
3. Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)
The 21-year-old centre-back was regarded as one of the most promising names of the Blues academy. He shone massively during 18 months on loan at Swansea City, with many pegging him as a future England star. It was expected that he would be involved in the first-team set-up under Tuchel this summer. But instead, the player opted for Crystal Palace with an £18m transfer. He has started all of Palace's games so far and has been quite good.
4. Tino Livramento (Southampton)
The 18-year-old constantly caught the eye in the youth ranks however with Recce James and Cesar Azpilicueta already filling the right-back slot, he could not break into the first-team squad. The player hence decided to move on for more game-time and Southampton pounced on the opportunity, despite strong interest from the likes of AC Milan, RB Leipzig. His manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has so far shown great trust in his talent, putting him in ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters during the first two games of the season.