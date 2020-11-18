Four Chelsea players likely to leave in January

Bengaluru, Nov. 18: Chelsea were the biggest spender in the Summer transfer window and are not expected to be too busy when it comes to the January transfer window.
However, as per reports, the Blues could still chase West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
But as of now, Lampard is left with a fairly large squad having failed to dislodge a number of fringe players. In January at first, they are likely to trim the squad which would also help the side funding a move for the English international.
As per reports, as many as four players could be sold and these are the four names who are waiting in the firing line:
Marcos Alonso
With the arrival of Ben Chilwell, the left-back position seems pretty adjusted right now, and Marcos Alonso hence has slipped down the pecking order.
The Italian reportedly has had a bust-up with Lampard as well following the West Brom game and apparently he is the first name in the list the Blues are looking to cash-in.
He has interest from Serie A with Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus all linked although very recently Crystal Palace also has reportedly enquired about the player.
Emerson Palmieri
Another left-back whose long-term future has come into question. The former AS Roma left-back is yet to play in the Premier League so far this season, being restricted to just League Cup appearances.
He was already a backup and the arrival of Chilwell means he is not guaranteed regular football any more despite Alonso's struggle. He was heavily linked with an exit during the summer and the rumours of a potential return to Italy could surface again in January.
Olivier Giroud
Giroud played a key role in Chelsea’s late-season run to finish in the top four and there was understanding that he could have been given a more prominent role this term. However, following the arrival of Timo Werner, things have gone into the same path. He has made just one start and five appearances in all competition - almost exactly the same situation as he was at this time last year. With Euro waiting around the corner, the player will surely ask to leave in January as a result. Inter and Lazio were interested in him in Summer and it could resurface again in January.
Antonio Rudiger
The German defender has lost his place in the line-up after the arrival of Silva and even going by Lampard's viewpoint, he looks to be even behind the likes of Christensen and Zouma.
The player hence is now pushing for a move and January could be the best time for the Blues to sell him to recoup the fee they paid for him. Interests from Bundesliga are likely to surface although there are also rumours of Barcelona taking advantage of the situation after an injury to Lenglet.