Four European winter transfers you may have missed after two weeks

Bengaluru, Jan 18: With the winter transfer window finally upon us, the rumours have started to bubble.
There have already been several notable transfers as well who have changed sides silently. All these players may not have attracted limelight but could play a key role in their respective team's targets for the season.
With that in mind, here’s a round-up of four European transfers you might have missed after almost two weeks of January window:
1. Moussa Dembele - Atletico Madrid
The current La Liga side did not spend much time replacing Diego Costa who left the club by mutual consent very recently. The French attacker has been signed on a loan deal from Lyon, with a view to a permanent contract in the summer.
He, however, won't be under any pressure to deliver promptly as he is likely to work as a second fiddle behind Luis Suarez for the remainder of the season.
Dembele had established himself a key player for the Ligue 1 side but this term his form has been underwhelming. It now remains to be seen if he can live up to the standard set by Simeone at Madrid.
2. Luka Jovic - Eintracht Frankfurt
After one and a half frustrating years with the La Liga giants, the Serbian striker has returned to his base on loan from where he got his fame. He was one of European football’s hottest properties over there and may now like to regain his form once again.
3. Carles Alena - Getafe
The La Masia midfielder has been long tipped for greater things at Nou Camp but he has seen opportunities hard to come by. He has now been loaned to Getafe for the remainder of the season for more minutes. It could be a great prospect for the player who would now have the opportunity to impress the club bosses that could help him to stake a claim next season.
4. Kevin Strootman - Genoa
Once regarded as one of the best prospects of Serie A, the defensive midfielder has made a return to his former league, but with a new side with Genoa. He has signed for the side on a loan deal until the end of the season after being pushed to the fringes by Andre Villas-Boas at Marseille.