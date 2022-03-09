Four free agents Barcelona are tracking for the summer transfer window

Bengaluru, March 9: After a successful January window, Barcelona seems to be already planning for the next summer transfer window.
The Catalan based side recruited some notable players in the last two transfer windows however most of the deals were managed with loan moves and free transfers.
Newly appointed manager Xavi seems to have turned the club's fortune around with those signings who are now in contention to land Champions League football for the next campaign.
However, it is understood that the Spanish tactician is eager to revamp the squad further next season. However, their difficult financial position means that the days of large transfer fees are still limited, with the club still searching for options in the free-agent market.
But luckily a lot of high profile players will be available on a free deal in the coming window and Barcelona reportedly have already contacted a couple of them.
If some of the rumours are to be believed, these are the four players who could join Barcelona on a free deal in the next campaign:
Andreas Christensen
The Danish defender reportedly has declined any new offer from Chelsea as he looks for a new challenge in his life. As per recent rumours, Barcelona have been in constant touch with his camp and only personal terms are left to be finalized for this deal.
Cesar Azpilicueta
Christensen's team-mate at Chelsea, the Spanish defender is also reportedly is in the mix as well. The 32-year-old continues to be one of the most consistent performers at Chelsea playing in a number of positions in defence, on either flank or centrally. His contract will also be up in the air in the summer and the Premier League side reportedly are ready to offer him a one-year contract extension. But Barcelona apparently are willing to hand him a two-year deal with the option to extend for another year which could entice him to Spain.
Frank Kessie
The 25-year-old has been a key member of Stefano Pioli's resurgent Milan side in recent years. The Serie A side are eager to tie him down with a new deal that expires in June but so far he has declined every offer. As such, the box-to-box midfielder has been the subject of intense interest from across Europe but it is understood that Barcelona have made significant progress in getting him.
Noussair Mazraoui
The Camp Nou side are also believed to be stepping up their pursuit of Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer. The 24-year-old right-back has made over 100 appearances for the Dutch giants and has been a reliable performer. The Spanish side are on the lookout for a new right-back amid question marks over the futures of Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto. The Morocco international as such has been targeted as their replacement. Barcelona reportedly have already proposed personal terms to him which is now being evaluated as per reports.