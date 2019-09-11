Four high-profile football managers who are currently unemployed

Bengaluru, Sept. 11: It's only been a month into the new season but the sack race has already begun.
Watford manager Javi Gracia is the first casualty of Europe's top flight and surely the more the season grows, the more the number will increase. But to fill the void there have been a fair few big names who've been given the ultimatum in dramatic circumstances, after comprehensively failing to deliver the goods they promised when taking over the reins.
Here we look at four such big managers who are unemployed at the moment but could soon be seen back in the dugout given their glorious chronicle:
1) Jose Mourinho
Should be the biggest name in this list. Four times European winners and winners of four different league titles, the Portuguese manager was sacked by his former side Manchester United last December. He since has been on high demand but Mourinho himself has suggested recently that he is not a hurry to accept any project and will only divulge into managing once again only if it matches his demand.
2) Massimiliano Allegri
The Italian tactician left Juventus after five long years this Summer with a mutual termination suggesting he is going on a sabbatical for a year. Without a doubt, he should be high on demand if he is available and certainly he would walk into any top club given his past CV with Milan and Juventus.
3) Arsene Wenger
The Gunners legend since leaving the club two years back is yet to land a job in management. He has since expressed his desire into coaching again but recently has been linked with various positions into administration roles. The 69-year-old reportedly has been offered a technical director role in FIFA and rumour is that he may accept the proposal. However, given that he still has an urge of managing teams, if any top clubs intervenes in the meantime he may change his decision.
4) Laurent Blanc
The former PSG manager is without a job since 2016 after winning three back to back titles with the French champions. PSG won their third consecutive league title, after which the club board handed him a new improved two-year contract. In 2016, Manchester City beat PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which proved to be the beginning of the end for Blanc at the French club. He recently has been linked with a move to Monaco.