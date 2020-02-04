Four interesting Premier League matches in February

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Usually, February is the time when the title race starts getting interesting, however this time around, the race for the Premier League looks to be already over.
Liverpool's victory over Southampton and Manchester City's loss against Tottenham Hotspur last week has now made the Anfield side sit 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they edge closer to a first title in 30 years.
However, the race for a top-four spot and relegation survival has not disappointed us yet and as usual, it is appearing to turn out ever-exciting. Just six points separate Newcastle in 13th place from second-bottom Bournemouth and same with Chelsea in 4th place from Wolves 8th.
Hence the next one month is likely to be a big factor in the league table and here is our pick of four most important games:
Chelsea vs Manchester United 18th Feb, 1.30 AM
Two teams fighting for the top-four spot will look into this game to have an advantage over another. Chelsea and the Red Devils both are currently on a dry patch and need a good run of games. This surely will be an exciting game to watch as well an important factor in the top four race.
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspurs 22th Feb, 6.00 PM
Another battle for the top four spot. Mourinho's men are just six points off the champions league spot and will look for revenge against his former club against whom he lost in the first place at home earlier.
Leicester City vs Manchester City 22nd Feb, 11.00 PM
Both sides are now currently fighting for the second spot and Brendan Rodger's side will be eager to finish the season as high as possible. Pep, on the other hand, will look to conserve the season with as many wins as possible after getting most defeats already in his four years stay so far this term.
Arsenal vs Everton 23nd Feb, 10.00 PM
Since Ancelotti's arrival, Everton are the most inform team outside the top six and appear to be looking now for a Europa league berth. The two teams are only apart by two points as of now. Ancelotti is yet to win against any heavyweight opponent so far and would surely look into the tie to make his team move upwards. Arteta on the other hand too would be willing to prove his mettle as a manager with him succeeding just one win so far.