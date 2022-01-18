Four January transfers so far you may have missed

Bengaluru, Jan 18: The winter transfer window has already been in full swing with teams around the globe looking to strengthen their unit for the second half of the campaign. However, with Covid-19 still pretty much operative, most of the clubs are doing business with a cautious approach. But there have also been several notable transfers as well who have changed sides silently.
All these players may not have attracted the limelight but could play a key role in their respective team's targets for the season. With that in mind, here’s a round-up of four European transfers you might have missed after almost two weeks of the January window:
1. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal to AS Roma)
The England international finally managed to escape his Arsenal nightmare and successfully secured a season-long loan to Roma. The versatile midfielder since has slotted directly into the playing XI and appeared in two games already. Mourinho has used him in the midfield and right-back already in two games and he is likely to be involved massively in the rest of the campaign.
2. Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas to Augsburg)
Pepi is the latest in a growing list of young MLS stars making their way into European football. The Bundesliga side have signed him for a club-record fee of £14.8m which also has made him the most expensive American MLS player to sign for a European club.
3. Rafinha (PSG to Real Sociedad)
The Brazilian struggled to break into the star-studded French side and once again returned to La Liga, now with Real Sociedad on loan for the rest of the season. Sociedad are mounting a challenge for a top-four spot and the midfielder's acquisition could be a good boost.
4. Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto to AS Roma)
Mourinho bolstered the squad further in the midfield with the signing of the 29-year-old. The Portuguese international has signed for the club on a season-long loan deal with the club having an option to buy him for €13.5m next summer. One of the consistent performers for Porto, Oliveira could be the deciding factor in Roma's successful season.