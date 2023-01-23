Four strikers Manchester United can sign in the Summer

Manchester United have prepared a four-man wishlist for the summer as they look to bring in a new number nine.
Erik ten Hag's side parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan and reacted to it by bringing in Wout Werghorst from Burnley on loan.
However, the Netherlands international does not seem to be a long-term solution for the Red Devils and they are expected to invest in a new centre forward in the summer.
It is understood that the Red Devils have prepared a four-man shortlist for the summer as they look to bolster their attacking ranks. Here, we will take a look at the four options they have shortlisted.
One of the best strikers in the Premier League in recent years, Harry Kane is the first name on the Red Devils' wishlist for the summer. While Kane is close to becoming the record goalscorer for both England and Spurs, he is yet to win a single trophy in his entire career. With Spurs looking increasingly likely to miss out on a top-four finish, Manchester United are set to make an attempt to sign the England skipper.
But the latest reports of him suggest Kane is keen to stay at Tottenham, hence it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the summer.
Mohammed Kudus is predominantly not a centre-forward but his versatility makes him a player any manager would love to have. Kudus is capable of playing either in midfield or across the front three and is a big threat to the opponents with his eye for goals. Erik ten Hag knows him pretty well from his time at Ajax and is said to be keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.
Goncalo Ramos has become the main man for Benfica following Darwin Nunez's move to Liverpool in the summer and has impressed for both club and country. The 21-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided 7 assists in 27 games across competitions this season and has caught the eye from a host of top clubs across Europe including Manchester United.
The final name on Manchester United's shortlist is Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and he could well be the primary target for Erik ten Hag for the package he offers. The 24-year-old has been on fire for Napoli this season having scored 14 goals and produced four assist in 19 games across competitions this campaign. His pace and ability to run behind the backline makes him a perfect attacker for Ten Hag.