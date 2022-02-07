Four of the best Arsenal stars who signed for Barcelona

Bengaluru,
Feb
7:
Barcelona
were
one
of
the
busiest
sides
in
the
recently
concluded
winter
transfer
window
with
the
La
Liga
side
backing
their
new
manager
Xavi
to
the
full
capacity.
Despite the financial limitations, Barcelona added four new faces to the side. Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres remains the most high profile signing however their last-ditch attempt to bring on Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could prove to be an outstanding addition as well.
The Gabon international has been one of their best signings in recent times. And if he can replicate the similar form, Barcelona could easily fill in the void left by Sergio Aguero.
The former Gunners forward signed for the Spanish side as a free agent after an exile at the Emirates. He, however, is the ninth player to do so since 2000 in favour of a new challenge.
Not all the signing nevertheless has had the luck to shine in Blaguanra colours. So here we have enlisted such four names who experienced a successful tenure at Camp Nou:
1. Thierry Henry
Probably the greatest player in Arsenal’s history, the French man broke millions of Gunner's hearts when he decided to leave Emirates after eight illustrious years in the red and white shirt. He inspired Arsenal to two Premier League titles and two FA Cup triumphs before moving into Spain for a new challenge. He topped the scoring chart in his debut season with 19 goals but could not maintain the scoring streak like Arsenal. But he played a vital part in the iconic Barcelona treble-winning side of 2009 under a young Pep Guardiola completing his overall trophy hall.
2. Cesc Fabregas
Another fan favourite, the Spanish midfielder moved into his former base after eight years at the club. After signing for the Gunners as a 16-year-old, he only increased his influence over the following seasons and even became the captain just five years later. During his time at North London, he was one of the best playmakers in the division. However, the lack of silverware apparently pushed him to return to Barcelona. He had the fortune of enjoying his vision. He spent three seasons with the Catalans and won a host of honours, including La Liga and the Copa del Rey.
3. Marc Overmars
Arsenal signed him at a time when he was struggling with injuries. However, he lit up the Emirates in his first season immediately as the Gunners won a Premier League and FA Cup double. He however was signed by Barcelona just three years later in a deal worth £25m – making him the most expensive Dutch footballer ever at that time. He, although, had a tough time at his new club due to persistent injuries. And just after just three years at Barcelona aged just 31 he was forced to retire.
4. Thomas Vermaelen
The Dutch defender departed London after a five years stint. The club captain's departure was also a prominent one who was a solid pillar during his time at the club. He spent five years at Barcelona but never managed to establish himself as a key figure in the side. However, he managed to win four league titles and one champions league in the meantime.