Four options for David Silva as he looks to bid adieu to City

Bengaluru, April 9: As football came to a standstill last month a big concern among the Manchester City fans have been the farewell of their superstar David Silva.
The veteran Spaniard has announced that after 10 long years with the Manchester giants he is now set for a new challenge over the Summer following his contract's end. Hence, if there's no more football he might lose his farewell celebration party due to the current situation following the outbreak of COVID-19.
City, however, could arrange for a special contract to give Silva are a fitting send-off. But as of now, all these are in the preliminary stage while the player searches for his next destination.
As per various reports, clubs from the USA, Japan, Italy and even Spain are trying to land a deal during the break. Here we look at all such probable options and analyse the best option for Silva as he takes the next step in his career.
Spain
Silva earlier claimed in an interview that he wishes to end his playing career at his boyhood club Las Palmas but with the side already struggling in the second division this possibility can be ruled out.
As per reports, La Liga side Real Betis, however, have contacted the player over a possibility of joining them. However, Betis are not really shining in Spain and moreover may not have the financial muscle to lure him to their base. He although surely would be the biggest star player for them but at the age of 34 without any big promises, he may choose not to unnecessarily put sporting pressure on his shoulder.
Italy
As per latest reports, AC Milan are one of the sides who too have enquired about the midfielder. The forgotten giants have been struggling over the last couple of years and now searching for a playmaker. Silva's reputation as a provider could change that in the side. Although Milan reportedly want to reduce the average age of their squad but could be willing to make an exception to secure a player of Silva’s class. In a slower-paced league, Silva could be a very good option and his experience surely could help the Serie A side connecting a dismantled unit.
Japan
Over the last couple of years, Japanese League have been making a host of eye-catching additions with the likes of Fernando Torres, Lukas Podolski plus most recently with the acquisition of Ex Barcelona star Andreas Iniesta, Sergi Samper as well as Belgian international Thomas Vermaelen.
As per reports, Iniesta's side Vissel Kobe also have approached the player over a move and should Silva eye a hefty pay package at the twilight of his career this could easily befall. Moreover, he can gel well with his former national team-mate in the side.
USA
MLS is generally considered as the primary option for players approaching the dusk of their careers. A host of star-studded footballers have moved to MLS in the past with big financial leverage and Silva right now could be the biggest names attracting interest from there.
David Beckham's latest franchise Inter Miami have reportedly made an offer to the Spaniard over a Summer arrival. The MLS outfit don't have any big European names in the side and a star presence like Silva would absolutely increase the overall quality of the squad.