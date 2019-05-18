Four players who could be on the move this summer

1. Paulo Dybala- Juventus
How quickly time flows! A year ago, Dybala was the golden boy of Juventus as the Old Lady clinched their seventh successive Serie A title. But in a year, he has become an outcast at the Turin club as they made it eight in a row.
His brother and agent Gustavo has claimed that there are no personal issues between the Juventus forward and Cristiano Ronaldo but has also stated that it because of him Dybala is seeking a move in the summer as he is no more the main man.
"There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Juve, he needs a change. He's not happy and he's not the only one who'll leave. Many players are unhappy at Juventus, not just Paulo," he said.
Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are touted as potential suitors of the Argentine but the Red Devils are reportedly the front runners.
2. Gareth Bale- Real Madrid
Gareth Bale, once the most expensive player in the world, is now just a shadow of his former self and it is reported that Real Madrid have now made a decision to get rid of the Welshman once and for all.
Since his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu, Bale has played some memorable games for the Los Blancos and won plenty but he could never sustain his form mostly due to his injury problems.
Real Madrid are looking to flog the 29-year-old off and rebuild their squad which needs a massive overhaul.
However, Bale's astronomic wage demands could prove to be a big stumbling block for any deal to materialise.
3. Eden Hazard- Chelsea
A common story every year during the transfer window has been that Eden Hazard is closing in on a move to Real Madrid.
However, this summer, it looks most likely that it will finally happen. Zidane, Eden's idol, is back at Real Madrid hot seat and is looking to overhaul his whole squad and Hazard is touted to be the player around whom he makes the team.
Chelsea have reportedly now made up their mind that they cannot retain their gifted Belgian and could cash in as the 28-year-old makes his dream move.
However, replacing him might prove to be a difficult job if their transfer ban does not get lifted.
4. Paul Pogba- Manchester United
Manchester United had a dreadful season this time out and things could get worse for them as Paul Pogba is looking for a move away from Old Trafford.
The Frenchman was linked with a move when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the club and the two of them did not have the best relationship. However, the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjær made things much better later.
But in the past couple of months, the situation has gotten back to square one and Pogba has often been portrayed as the scapegoat for the poor performance of the Red Devils.
With Real Madrid mongering a move for him, Pogba could bid a goodbye to Manchester United this summer for the second time in his career.