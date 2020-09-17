Four players with more goal involvements since Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool debut

Bengaluru, Sep 17: Ever since signing for the Reds back in 2017, Mohamed Salah is continuously outdoing himself every season with outstanding performances. The Egyptian attacker broke the Premier League goalscoring record on his return and then helped the Reds in winning Uefa Champions League and later PL in two consecutive seasons.
His record stands at 76 goals in just 109 appearances for the club since making his debut against Watford in 2017 while during this time, he has also provided 28 assists. No player has had more involvement in Premier League since his debut.
He looks to be more fit and sound this season as well and he proved the same after opening the new season with a hat trick against Leeds United. The 27-year-old has certainly convinced to be one of the leading contenders of this season's Golden Boot race. However, other players are not far behind him in terms of goal involvement since his debut.
Following Salah's remarkable performance last week, here we’ve decided to look at the four other productive attacking players who have had the most goal involvements since the Liverpool attacker's debut:
Harry Kane - 73 goal involvements
The English striker has had recurring injury struggles in the last two seasons which may have resulted in him having a comparatively lower number. But despite that, Kane has scored 65 league goals-the second-highest tally of any player in the division behind Salah. The Spurs forward however in the meantime only managed eight assists which have put him in the fourth position in this list.
Jamie Vardy - 74 goal involvements
The Leicester forward has been enjoying a remarkable turnaround in his Pl career since the Foxes' league victory. He missed out on a Golden Boot by a whisk that season, however, managed to obtain it last season with 23 goals. His double last week against West Brom has now taken his tally to 74 goal involvements since the 2017/18 season, scoring 63 times and providing 11 assists for his teammates.
Sergio Aguero - 75 goals involvements
The Manchester City striker may have been hit with injury problems over the last couple of seasons but he remains one of the Premier League’s most reliable players when at full fitness. Despite the struggles, since the start of the 2017/18 season, the Argentine forward has been directly involved 75 league goals- 58 goals and 17 assists in just 71 league starts.
Raheem Sterling - 77 goals involvements
Only Salah has a better goal involvement than the English attacker in the league since 2017. Sterling has improved leaps and bound the under the guidance of Pep Guardiola which has seen him having 77 goal involvements- 55 goals and 22 assists over the past three seasons. He has improved his goalscoring record season upon season, including a career-best of 31 goals in all competitions last season.