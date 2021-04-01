Four Premier League players who may have regained form during the international break

Bengaluru, April 1: The latest international break returned with plenty at stake across the globe from World Cup qualifying in Europe to friendlies.
These breaks are mostly addressed with annoyance by Premier League fans. However, some of them would be happy to know that it has helped a couple of struggling stars to regain form after joining up with the national side.
Here we’ve looked at such four Premier League players who have stood out on international duty during the March break despite their struggles in League this term:
1. Kai Havertz
Chelsea's record signing has had an underwhelming season so far as the German attacker has scored just once in the league. Under Thomas Tuchel's stewardship, he has shown glimpses of talent recently and it may have carry forwarded to the National side in the break. He scored in Germany’s 3-0 win over Iceland with a smart finish and it would definitely offer Chelsa fans further encouragement.
2. Aleksandar Mitrovic
After an outstanding campaign in the Championship last year, expectations were high from the Serbian. However, so far he has scored just two league goals. But the International break could have handed him his former form as he has netted three goals in two appearances against Portugal and the Republic of Ireland.
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
The Swiss international has not been trusted much by Jurgen Klopp this term as he has made just five league starts during the current campaign. However, for his national side, he has once again shown quality providing two assists against Bulgaria and winning the game 3-1. While in the next tie he has scored the only goal as Switzerland won 1-0 against Lithuania.
4. Daniel James
The Manchester United winger has recently been trusted upon by Solskjaer with few starts however none of them was pretty convincing. However, his recent showings during the break could offer encouragement to the Red Devils. James lost the first game against Belgium 3-1 but guided his side to an important 1-0 win against the Czech Republic with a brilliant header.