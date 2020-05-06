Four Premier League stars who have missed big chances this season

Bengaluru, May 6: The English Premier League is considered as one of the best leagues and well-contested tournaments in the world.
The top division hence has had several top quality strikers plying their trade since its inception and scoring goals for fun. However, even the top attackers, sometimes also blunder opportunities to score.
As defined by the stat from Opta, here’s a look at four players in Premier League who have failed to find the back of the net the most in the current campaign when they were fairly expected to score.
Roberto Firmino – Liverpool (19 big chances)
Liverpool are certainly having their best-ever campaign in the Premier League but their number 9 in contrast is experiencing his worst time in the division. Firmino has fired 87 shots on goal but only has scored 8 goals, squandering 19 big chances.
He also failed to score at home in the league all season, an extraordinary statistic given Liverpool have won all the games at Anfield.
Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City (18 big chances)
The Brazilian has been in fine form for the Cityzen lately and has scored 10 goals in just 13 starts. However, that has not stopped him missing golden opportunities either. He has missed 18 big chances despite big chances which speak volume of him still being a backup player at Etihad.
The Brazilian also missed the third most big chances last season as well.
Tammy Abraham – Chelsea (17 big chances)
The Chelsea forward is enjoying a dream run in his full campaign in his boyhood club. His 13 goals in the league under Frank Lampard is one of the big reasons why the Blues are still contesting for a Premier League spot. However, his large figure also has come at a cost with him missing the third most big chances in the league. In 23 starts Tammy has missed 17 chances where he was reasonably expected to score.
Chris Wood – Burnley (17 big chances)
The Burnley talisman is experiencing his ever campaign in a top-flight with 11 goals to his name but that score could have been more enhanced had he converted any of his 17 big chances missed.
It is almost the double amount of misses he managed last season. The New Zealand international missed only 9 chances last term despite playing 12 fewer games.