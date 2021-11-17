Four Premier League summer signings who have significantly improved their new sides

Bengaluru, Nov. 17: Every season Premier League clubs spent a whole lot of money however not every signing lives up to the hype or makes an instant impact on the team.
Only
a
handful
of
them
bring
a
strong
character
to
their
team,
or
show
some
fighting
spirit,
while
others
struggle
to
make
any
notable
impact.
The 2021/22 season although remains in its early stages however we have already seen several summer signings make an instant impact. Here we have put together such four names who have massively improved their new sides:
1. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Many Arsenal fans raised eyebrows when the club decided to shelve out a massive £24m to sign the former Sheffield United keeper despite the club having a stable choice with Bernd Leno. However, since breaking into the first he has been one of their best players if not the best. He was handed his opportunity at the club against Norwich following the club’s winless start to the season. Since then, the Gunners are yet to lose a game while he has kept five clean sheets in the process. His great passing range and shot-stopping ability now make him a better choice than Leno.
2. Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves)
The loan signing of the South Korean from RB Leipzig flew under the radar however with four goals already to his name, he looks to be on the way to becoming one of the most impactful signings so far. He is Wolves' top-scorer in the Premier League so far and his intelligent movement, great ball control and blistering speed have added a new threat to Bruno Lage's forward line.
3. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace)
The Chelsea loanee has undoubtedly been one of the best performing youngsters this season in the Premier League with already four goals and two assists to his name. After his successful loan spell at West Brom last season, the 21-year-old seems to be making further improvement under Viera's new-look side at Crystal Palace. His superb form with his box-to-box energy has added an exciting dynamic to the Eagles’ side.
4. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley)
The summer signing from Lyon so far has been the saviour of manager Sean Dyche who has scored four times already this season. In every game in which Cornet has scored, Burnley have come out with some crucial points and for a side fighting the relegation battle, those points could be crucial in the long run.